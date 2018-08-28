Search

Riverside Rovers make their move as frost bites

PUBLISHED: 13:27 06 February 2019

Action from the game between Windmill Wanderers (red) and Vale Longo Picture: Steve Brown

Action from the game between Windmill Wanderers (red) and Vale Longo Picture: Steve Brown

Only a handful of Norwich Sunday League games survived the overnight frost even as, in many cases, the grounds were given extra time to thaw.

In the Premier Division, Riverside Rovers moved into second after two goals from Jordan Rocastle and a Connor Delaney strike helped them to a 3-1 victory at Phoenix, whilst The Middle Green’s recent good run continued with a 4-2 win at Farmhouse.

In Division One, despite taking the lead, Vale Longo went down 2-1 at Windmill Wanderers, whilst Marlborough ran out 4-1 winners at Brooke FC. Hethersett Athletic won by the odd goal in five on their visit to Barracks FC.

Silver Fox moved to the top of Division Two after a narrow 2-1 win at DCS Rapid and there was a well-earned point for Newsman Celtic in a 1-1 draw at MC Rovers. In Division Three, Nelsons Athletic hit six in their win over AG Athletic and Cellar House got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over FC Viking Res.

