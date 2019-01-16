Frostbites sailors take on gusty winds

Action from Norwich Frostbite SC Picture: Sue Grief Archant

Despite very gusty conditions for Frostbites sailors, six Norfolk Dinghy helms took up the challenge and a single reef was ordered.

In the first race, the two leading boats, Kevin Edwards, crewed by daughter Ellie sailing B19 Minnie, and David Mackley, crewed by Linda Allen in B6 Lucifer beyond repair, enjoyed some close tacking from the bottom mark, past the clubhouse and up to the top mark during the first round, but at the bottom mark in the second lap an untimely gust hit Lucifer beyond repair and she broached and capsized leaving Minnie to take the win by some margin. Twinkle, helmed by Danny Tyrrell and crewed by Bruce Thompson, was third.

In the second race only three boats ventured out but the conditions had improved slightly. Danny Tyrrell in Twinkle led for most of the race but was overhauled on the final beat by Wild Duck, helmed by Geoff Coulthard, who went on to win with Tyrrell second in Twinkle and Bernie Woodcock third in Echo.