Freethorpe 10M: Dani Nimmock training 'smarter' ahead of Rotterdam Marathon PB attempt

Dani Nimmock celebrates taking victory at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong Archant

City of Norwich AC's Dani Nimmock is feeling the benefit of "training smarter" after winning the Freethorpe 10M event.

CoNAC's Charlotte Rose took second at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong CoNAC's Charlotte Rose took second at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Nimmock cruised to victory in 58:56 in the first race of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series as she builds towards the Rotterdam Marathon at the start of April. CoNAC club-mate Charlotte Rose took second spot in 60:59 with Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck third in 63:24.

Nimmock, 29, has been steadily building her training after competing in the IAU 50K World Championships in September when she competed despite suffering from tendonitis in her foot.

It was a race that left her feeling in need of some recovery time and during this training cycle for Rotterdam she is determined to be kinder to herself, whilst of course targeting a new personal best.

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck took third place at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck took third place at the Freethorpe 10M event. Picture: Mark Armstrong

"Training has been going well - I'm in one piece and I'm training smart, not hard," said Nimmock, who rose to fame outside of the Norfolk running community when winning the Greater Manchester Marathon in 2018. "I need to be able to string together consistent weeks, which is key. Hopefully this cycle will be a lot better and I can get a PB in Rotterdam where I've got an elite place and I'll really be looked after."

Nimmock used Freethorpe as a training run to set up her competing in the Barcelona Half Marathon in two weeks' time and revealed it's a race close to her heart.

"I always love coming back to Norfolk to compete," added Nimmock, who now works in the capital as the head of Exhibitions at the London Marathon. "Freethorpe is always a really good race and Pat Brightman does a brilliant job of organising it.

"I didn't really ease down for it so I'm not really comparing myself to my course record time. I think I was about two minutes slower but it was a really solid training run. I've done three back-to-back 90-mile weeks in training for Rotterdam."

Nimmock has made a name for herself juggling a demanding job with the performances of an elite athlete and feels well placed to go quicker than the 2:38:22 she set at the Manchester Marathon nearly two years ago.

"Last year I got a new role at the company and now I've got a whole year under my belt it's a bit more manageable," she added. "I know what to expect and I've got a good team around me.

"I'm just trying to be really strict with myself with sleep and recovery time. It's hard work but hopefully it will be worth it."