Well-known former Norfolk football manager dies

PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 02 July 2020

Paul Chick, left, with Donny Pye Picture: Archant

Well-known former local football manager Paul Chick has died. He was 66.

Chick played for the Norwich City A team in 1969 and went on to play for Gothic, Thetford, Gorleston and Yarmouth.

However, he was better known for his management of a number of local clubs in a partnership with Donny Pye – they worked together at Wroxham, Lowestoft, Norwich United, Diss, Great Yarmouth Town, and the Norfolk representative team. He had three spells at Norwich United – his last game was a 1-1 Thurlow Nunn Premier Division draw with Walsham Le-Willows in October, 2012, just before he retired to Spain, aged 59 - having helped the Planters appoint his successor, Damian Hilton.

Tom Parke, who works with Dereham Education & Soccer Academy and is first team coach at Stowmarket Town tweeted: “RIP Paul Chick Gone far too soon. Local legend in football️and allowed me to come in his dressing room and learn the game as a manager in my early 20s. Top man will be greatly missed.”

