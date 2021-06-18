News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Linnet teams up with Hasselbaink's Brewers

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:08 PM June 18, 2021   
Frazer Blake-Tracey in action for King's Lynn Town Football Club. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Frazer Blake-Tracey in action for King's Lynn Town - Credit: Archant

Former King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy is to join League One Burton Albion.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side having been released by Championship newcomers Peterborough United.

Blake-Tracy joined Peterborough from Lynn in July 2019 on a two-year deal. He previously played for Dereham Town and Lowestoft Town.


Blake-Tracy said: “I’m really happy to be here. I came and spoke to the manager, and he spoke very highly of the club. We had a good conversation about where he sees me fitting in and it’s great to be signing.

“I wanted to play in League One and after a few injuries I feel that I need a good season now to really go at it and this is where I want to play my football.

“I can play left-back or centre-back which I did at Peterborough. I didn’t play for them there as a back two, but I’ve played there before in my career.

“When I met the manager we had a good conversation, he knows what he’s talking about and I’m looking forward to working with him.”


Hasselbaink said: “It was important to have two good left backs in the building who will fight for the position. We are delighted to bring Frazer in, coming from a good club. He has lots of potential. He can also play left side centre half and we are happy with this addition to the club.”


