Ex-Linnet teams up with Hasselbaink's Brewers
- Credit: Archant
Former King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy is to join League One Burton Albion.
The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side having been released by Championship newcomers Peterborough United.
Blake-Tracy joined Peterborough from Lynn in July 2019 on a two-year deal. He previously played for Dereham Town and Lowestoft Town.
Blake-Tracy said: “I’m really happy to be here. I came and spoke to the manager, and he spoke very highly of the club. We had a good conversation about where he sees me fitting in and it’s great to be signing.
“I wanted to play in League One and after a few injuries I feel that I need a good season now to really go at it and this is where I want to play my football.
“I can play left-back or centre-back which I did at Peterborough. I didn’t play for them there as a back two, but I’ve played there before in my career.
“When I met the manager we had a good conversation, he knows what he’s talking about and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Hasselbaink said: “It was important to have two good left backs in the building who will fight for the position. We are delighted to bring Frazer in, coming from a good club. He has lots of potential. He can also play left side centre half and we are happy with this addition to the club.”