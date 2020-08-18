Date confirmed for Ryan Walsh’s Golden Contract final

Ryan Walsh on his way to victory over Tyrone McCullagh - the Cromer rman now has a date for his final against Jazza Dickens Picture: Mark Hewlett © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Cromer boxer Ryan Walsh has been given a date for his next fight.

The British featherweight champion hasn’t stepped inside the ring since November, when he earned his place in the lucrative Golden Contract final against Jazza Dickens.

That fight was scheduled for early summer, but the coronavirus pandemic which brought sport to a halt in March, meant it was postponed.

However, MTK Global have announced that Walsh and Dickens will go toe-to-toe at York Hall on Wednesday, September 30 in a behind-closed-doors event.

It’s a poignant date for Walsh, and his twin brother, Liam.

“I’m massively excited,” he said. “I’m delighted it’s back at York Hall too. That venue is my home and it’s a very familiar stomping ground. I’ve had nothing but success there.

“This date will come nine years to the day that my brother Liam and Paul Appleby had their Fight of the Year at York Hall, so that’s a good omen for fight fans.”

Walsh’s beat dangerous Cuban Hairon Socarras in the quarter-finals and then Tyrone McCullagh – top quality performances which suggest the 34-year-old is in prime form.

“I’m expecting a really good fight against Jazza,” said Walsh. “It can’t be anything but a good fight. I’ll come to win and Jazza will come to win.

Dickens said: “I’ve been ready for a long time and I can’t wait. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, so thank you so much to MTK Global who haven’t played it safe and have honoured their word.

“The delay has given me more time to prepare myself. Through lockdown I have made changes in my life that have helped me so much. I’ve kept active and healthy and I will take my chance.”

MTK Global vice-president Jamie Conlan said: ““Ryan Walsh v Jazza Dickens is what the Golden Contract is about, pitting two of Britain’s best against each other in a fight with the winner in line for a world title shot.

“Two honest pros who have come through fantastic back and forth fights to get to the final. It has all the ingredients to be a Fight of the Year candidate.”

The bill, which also features the super-lightweight final between Ohara Davies and Tyrone McKenna, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.