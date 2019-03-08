Gorleston rider Chris Roberts claims best veteran title at Iceni Velo club time trial

Gorleston veteran Chris Roberts - best on age-standard at the Iceni Velo 10 near Attleborough.

There were happy faces around the result board of the 10 mile time trial organised by the Norwich-based Iceni Velo club.

Kerry Tate (Newmarket T&CCC) – best woman on scratch at the Iceni Velo 10 near Attleborough.

Conditions proved excellent and there was a local rider in the prize-money in Gorleston rider Chris Roberts who was Best Veteran on age standard.

Roberts (Team Pedal Revolution) finished in 22:11, beating the age standard for his 74 years by seven minutes 34 seconds.

He could not afford to hang about as the next best was a "plus", as we say, of 7:33 from Keith Dorling. Team Bottrill rider Dorling is aged 60 (and so has a tougher standard of 27:39) and finished in 20:06.

Next vet-on-standard was Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) who is 46 and took the scratch prize for fastest overall with his 19:07 (plus 7:24).

Fastest woman was Kerry Tate 22:32. Kerry led what would have been a complete team of horse-racing professionals - except that third counter Donna Hayman had received a late call up for jockey duties.

In King's Lynn MTB's mountain bike six-hour enduro on Shouldham Warren Jason Bouttell was solo winner - or as he put it: "Somehow I did a lap more than everyone, including the teams."

The first half of the dry six mile lap was full of punchy climbs, the second part more flowing - but all of it bumpy and dusty.

Most competitors were in relay teams where winners included Team Suffolk, Sussed Out, XLR8 and King's Lynn MTB, with Anna Buick a notable name making a welcome reappearance.

In the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League racing at Springfield Park, Chelmsford, there were repeat wins for Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo) in the U16 race and Ian Newby (Diss & District CC) in Vets 50-plus.

On a course which put dismount skills at a premium with two sets of hurdles and three flights of steps, Laborde won by 45 seconds from Euan Woodliffe. The latter outsprinted Joseph Smith (Iceni) after a race-long duel.

James Madgwick - just back from China - dominated the senior race where local rider Seb Herrod took third while Beccles rider Stuart Pryce was second to Ben Lewis in the Vets 40-49.