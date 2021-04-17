Linnets let it slip at promotion chasers

Published: 2:16 PM April 17, 2021

Michael Gash was on target for King's Lynn Town at Halifax - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town surrendered a two-goal lead as they were beaten by promotion hopefuls FC Halifax.

The now-regular underdogs had taken a two-goal lead – through Michael Gash and Sonny Carey - inside the opening 25 minutes as they once again belied their lowly league position.

But four home goals in the space of 15 minutes around half-time proved their undoing.

Both teams were coming off the back of 4-0 midweek defeats, and it was always clear this game would provide plenty of goalmouth action.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse made two changes to the side beaten at Stockport in midweek - Michael Gyasi and Alex Babos dropped to the bench, and in came striker Simeon Jackson and midfielder Cameron King, facing his former club.

Once again, Lynn looked more than comfortable against superior opponents.

Simeon Jackson was denied by keeper Sam Johnstone’s legs after some excellent build-up play between the advancing Cameron King and midfield partner Carey.

Lynn’s good possession was rewarded on 13 minutes when Tyler Denton’s perfect cross from the left was volleyed in from close range by Gash.

It was thoroughly deserved, but prompted sustained pressure from the hosts, who began to dominate possession. It was a bit last-ditch at times, Rob Howard in particular putting in some good blocks.

Keeper Theo Richardson did well to keep out a Martin Woods shot, but moments later Lynn doubled their lead. King found Jackson on the right. The striker cut in, his shot was blocked by a defender, the ball dropping to Carey, who needed one touch to control, and another to score.

Cue more pressure on the Lynn goal, with Richardson doing well to keep out a free-kick.

Just when it looked like Halifax were struggling to find a Plan B, they pulled a goal back, with their best move of the game, which saw Neill Byrne’s low ball from the right swept home by Billy Chadwick on 42 minutes.

There is a certain inevitably about Lynn leaking goals in quick succession, so it was no surprise when they conceded again on the stroke of half-time, from their Achilles heel – the deep free-kick into the area – this time Jake Hyde able to control, and then reverse sweep it past the keeper.

Even then there was time for Jackson to volley a half chance over from Gash’s nod-down before the half-time whistle sounded.

King fizzed a shot just too high while Carey weaved his way almost half the length of the pitch before Marr blocked his shot.

But a pile-driver of a goal from Luke Summerfield on 50 minutes completed Halifax’s turnaround.

The hope was Lynn wouldn’t collapse like they did at Stockport, when they let in three second-half goals.

But a fourth Halifax goal came just before the hour mark after a terrible error in defence by Ethan Coleman, who scooped an attempted pass across his own area, giving Jack Earing an open goal to make it 4-2.

Carey stung Johnstone’s hands, and then was denied twice in a goalmouth scramble. To Lynn’s credit, they refused to hide and continued to look for openings – hard to come by against a team happy not to risk their advantage.

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, King, Williams, Maher, Bradbury (Senior 75), Byrne, Woods (Allen 78), Summerfield, Earing (Green 66), Hyde, Chadwick. Subs not used: Davison-Hale, Clarke.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Callan-McFadden, Baggott, Denton, Clunan, Coleman (Babos 69), King (Kiwomya 63), Carey, Jackson (Gyasi 69), Gash. Subs not used: Fleming, Payne.