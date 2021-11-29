King's Lynn fans react as Ian Culverhouse leaves club
- Credit: Ian Burt
Fans of King's Lynn Town have been giving their reaction after Ian Culverhouse was let go from his position as the club's manager.
The former Norwich City player and assistant manager had been in his second spell as the Linnets' boss but had endured a difficult campaign in the National League, with two wins from 17 matches.
Many fans have thanked Culverhouse for his work during his time with the club, which included a memorable promotion-winning campaign from the National League North in the 19/20 season, but believe it to be the right time for a change of leadership.
In a statement, chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back-to-back promotions.
"However, football is a results driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian.
"I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career.”
Most Read
- 1 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
- 2 Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station
- 3 'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns home
- 4 Patient dies while waiting in ambulance for hospital bed
- 5 Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?
- 6 John Lewis boss bids farewell to Norwich store after nearly three decades
- 7 New 4,000 home garden village idea criticised by countryside charity
- 8 'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl
- 9 Which of the major shops are staying closed this Boxing Day?
- 10 Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week