King's Lynn fans react as Ian Culverhouse leaves club

King's Lynn fans have thanked Ian Culverhouse after it was announced he has left the club. - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans of King's Lynn Town have been giving their reaction after Ian Culverhouse was let go from his position as the club's manager.

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager had been in his second spell as the Linnets' boss but had endured a difficult campaign in the National League, with two wins from 17 matches.

Many fans have thanked Culverhouse for his work during his time with the club, which included a memorable promotion-winning campaign from the National League North in the 19/20 season, but believe it to be the right time for a change of leadership.

an absolute club legend and gave us some of the best memories we will ever have and won’t be forgotten but the time was right to go. pic.twitter.com/jkyS1MUAdi — Jake Parkin (@JakeParkin9) November 29, 2021

All I can say is be careful what you wish for, top, top guy who will go on to manage at a high level. — Glenn Bate (@glennbate1) November 29, 2021

Legend. Unfortunately left on bad terms but created some memories for life 🇺🇦 https://t.co/YRRLHEGpOi — Alec Marshall 💙 (@alecmarshy) November 29, 2021

Thanks for the memories Cully, but it was time to go ❤️⚽️ https://t.co/0PH6N8M3pB — Jack Johnson (@JJohnson9193) November 29, 2021

Had to happen. Thanks Ian ❤ https://t.co/RgoYmfDFHm — James Hill #SkolSzn (@JamesPH1999) November 29, 2021

Will always be remembered for what he has done for the club but when it's time it time! Would like to know who takes over as the search goes on for our new manager. https://t.co/Ec3qPKWTko — jason odendaal (@Odendaal_Jason) November 29, 2021

Right decision. Thank you for the memories, some of the best football I’ve ever seen at the walks. But changes were needed. UP THE LYNN https://t.co/apDGEpP7lC — Jake Eglen (@JakeEglen) November 29, 2021

In a statement, chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back-to-back promotions.

"However, football is a results driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian.

"I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career.”