King's Lynn fans react as Ian Culverhouse leaves club

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:54 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 4:17 PM November 29, 2021
King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse whose team were beaten at Stockport in the National League

King's Lynn fans have thanked Ian Culverhouse after it was announced he has left the club. - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans of King's Lynn Town have been giving their reaction after Ian Culverhouse was let go from his position as the club's manager.

The former Norwich City player and assistant manager had been in his second spell as the Linnets' boss but had endured a difficult campaign in the National League, with two wins from 17 matches.

Many fans have thanked Culverhouse for his work during his time with the club, which included a memorable promotion-winning campaign from the National League North in the 19/20 season, but believe it to be the right time for a change of leadership.

In a statement, chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back-to-back promotions.

"However, football is a results driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian.

"I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career.”

