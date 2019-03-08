Gallery

Rutterford has plenty in reserve to take Fakenham Town Centre Races honours

The Under 14 girls podium at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture, from left: Skye Willis (second), winner Florence Barnett and Mia Rutterford Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

On a sun-drenched afternoon Fakenham Town Centre Races featured an outstanding lone break by Iceni Velo’s Darren Rutterford in the Cat Three/Four men’s race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The women’s race enters the Upper Market at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir The women’s race enters the Upper Market at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir

Norwich rider Rutterford attacked very early and built up a lead extending to 17 seconds. Then the gap faltered and Rutterford was eventually caught.

However, he saved enough to secure third as Spalding rider Thomas Wright (Team OnForm) took the win.

There were local wins for King's Lynn girl Bethany Barnett (Liv Awol) in the Under 16 Girls and Florence Barnett (King's Lynn CC) in the Under 14s, where Mia Rutterford emulated her father with third place.

Taking the flag in the race for top category men was Norwich-based Dougal Toms riding for his Exeter University team. The fast and furious pace soon split the field into two groups. Frequently driving the race along were Fenman Matthew Webster and DAP CC team-mates Mark Richards and Harley Matthews. Matthews led the field the last time up the long drag of Whitehorse Street, but Toms overtook on the tight twist across the Market Place and held the lead to the line, clear in front of a last-corner crash. Next over the line were Jake Hales (Spirit /Tifiosi), Matt Holmes (Arctic/Tacx) and Dickleborough rider Kieran Jarvis (OnForm).

Dougal Toms leads through the Market Place at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir Dougal Toms leads through the Market Place at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir

Jo Tindley and Alicia Speake lapped the field in the women's race, where top local club finisher was Fran Hall of DAP CC in seventh spot.

There were no less than 34 women in the Great Yarmouth CC Good Friday 10 on the Redenhall to Bungay and back course along the Waveney Valley. Women's winner was established rider Denise Hurren, now riding for VeloVelocity, who finished in 24:20. Surprise second place came from Norwich ABC rider Jennifer Parsonage – sister of the DAP Road Race winner Stephen, and also from a rowing background. Her time was 24:57, three seconds faster than third-placed Sue Triplow.

Conditions were gloriously sunny but not actually all that fast. Nevertheless, men's winner Jason Bouttell – better known as a mountain biker – went around in 19:38, with Ben Stancombe next in 20:20 and Harley Matthews third in 20:31.

Darren Rutterford (Iceni Velo) during his lone attack at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir Darren Rutterford (Iceni Velo) during his lone attack at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir

Seniors battle it out with Kieran Jarvis (centre) at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir ...162.. Women wait their turn to start at Redenhall Seniors battle it out with Kieran Jarvis (centre) at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir ...162.. Women wait their turn to start at Redenhall

The start of the Cat3/4 Men’s race at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir The start of the Cat3/4 Men’s race at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir

Youth riders race into Olivet Way at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir Youth riders race into Olivet Way at the Fakenham Town Centre Races Picture: Fergus Muir

Women wait their turn to start at Redenhall for the Great Yarmouth CC Good Friday 10 Picture: Fergus Muir Women wait their turn to start at Redenhall for the Great Yarmouth CC Good Friday 10 Picture: Fergus Muir

Men’s winner Jason Bouttell powers away from the start at the Great Yarmouth CC Good Friday10 Picture: Fergus Muir Men’s winner Jason Bouttell powers away from the start at the Great Yarmouth CC Good Friday10 Picture: Fergus Muir