Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

James Bowen has the last laugh with Fakenham Silver Cup success

PUBLISHED: 18:34 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 15 March 2019

It was Silver Cup day at Fakenham Racecourse, with James Bowen taking the big prize Picture: Ian Burt

It was Silver Cup day at Fakenham Racecourse, with James Bowen taking the big prize Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

James Bowen, 18 on Tuesday, was the star when taking the Fakenham Silver Cup to complete a personal hat-trick.

Bowen, son of trainer Peter from Haverfordwest, completed his treble when grey gelding Thistimenextyear landed the £18,000 feature.

Potters Midnight, last year’s winner, looked like completing the double. However, the mare made a complete mess of the final flight and left Thistimenextyear to score at 5/2.

“I’ve been a bit lucky. I don’t think I’d have won if the other horse had jumped the last well,” admitted Bowen, although trainer Richard Spencer thought otherwise.

While Bowen had plenty to celebrate he probably wasn’t looking forward to going home to see dad.

Bowen partnered the Christian Williams-trained Sideways to success in the Prince Carlton Chase, the 10/11 favourite getting the better of outsider Henryville, trained by his father!

It was a stirring finish as Bowen got Sideways, a previous Fakenham winner, home from Henryville who defied his 20/1 odds.

“He’s done plenty of racing so it may be time to give him a rest and look forward to next season,” said Williams.

Bridgend-based Williams has been in top form and his Cap Du Nord, under Bowen, won the Fakenham Staff Fundraising Run for Air Ambulance Chase.

Nobel Leader looked a danger but a jolting jumping error followed by a poor leap at the final fence saw Williams’ gelding, the 11/8 favourite, home.

“I must think now about stepping him up in grade,” said Williams.

There was more last-fence drama in the Walter Wales Memorial Novice Chase. Primal Focus, bidding to give Williams a treble, led going to the last, but crashed out, leaving Stonebrigg Legend, under Ben Poste, to score at 5/2.

The mare, trained by Sarah Humphrey, had won at the course 11 days earlier … beating Primal Focus.

Olly Murphy had the first two in the Robert Case Memorial Hurdle when 11/10 favourite Swaffham Bulbeck got his nose in front under Cillin Leonard, a conditional clocking up his first British winner.

Swaffham Bulbeck took over from Grand Inquisitor and held on to beat hurdling debutant and stable-mate, Emerald Rocket.

The Gary Moore-trained Clayton was delivered perfectly by conditional jockey Niall Houlihan to take the opening selling hurdle, returned at 13/8 while the closing Hunters’ Chase completed a double for trainer Spencer when 5/4 favourite Sir Jack Yeats cruised home.

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

Award-winning Ingham Swan reopens after devastating fire

A fire took hold of the Ingham Swan in September 2017. Picture: Arlene Warwick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists