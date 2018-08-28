Wymondham claim emphatic home win to keep pressure on leaders Holt

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:49 14 January 2019

Tom-Bane Young goes over in the corner for Fakenham against visitors Crusaders Picture: MIKE WYATT

Mike Wyatt ABIPP

Wymondham remain snapping at the heels of leaders Holt after turning in a strong home performance to beat Wisbech 46-14.

Fly-half Charlie Delaney opened the scoring after five minutes with a combination of speed and ambition that was to mark the difference between the two sides.

The visitors had power aplenty and held on to possession but Wymondham made the most of their opportunities. Jamie Hunter’s interception try and Delaney’s boot built a solid half-time lead.

The hosts looked the better drilled squad with powerful forward drives and a line-out that impressed thanks to hooker Oliver Charlish’s accuracy in the strong wind.

Wisbech came back strongly in the second half, scoring twice, but Wymondham still outpaced them on the scoresheet as Nathan Wilson, Chris Collins-Reed and Eli Greaves all crossed.

A late penalty try earned Crusaders a 22-18 win in a hard-fought game at Fakenham.

The away side’s larger forwards caused problems for the Fakenham defence, resulting in an early try from George King, converted by Robert Loone.

The hosts struck back after a well taken line-out was impressively mauled, with Howard Kellock peeling off to score out wide and the conversion being missed.

Crusaders extended their lead a short while later through a Loone penalty which had originally been given to Fakenham, referee David Lund reversing his decision after a conversation with home captain Tom Bane-Young.

Fakenham struck back with a penalty of their own, courtesy of Lloyd Marshall, followed by a beautiful try in the corner from Luke Taylor which made the score 13-10.

After the break pressure from the away side eventually resulted in a well taken try from Jamie Dack after some strong scrummaging. Fakenham replied with a fine try in the corner from Tom Bane-Young to regain the lead at 18-15, which left them with seven minutes to hold out, but it was not to be. From a lineout a knock-on occurred, resulting in a scrummage to the dominant away side. Half a dozen penalties and scrum options later the referee had little choice but to award a penalty try on the final whistle.

