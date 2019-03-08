Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill claims second place at Videre Road Race

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 June 2019

Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill who was second at Croxton Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill who was second at Croxton Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Archant

A break of three settled the result of the Videre Road Race between themselves, with Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill getting second place behind visitor and winner Jake Jackson.

Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC) - second woman in the CC Breckland 25 Picture: FERGUS MUIRJan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC) - second woman in the CC Breckland 25 Picture: FERGUS MUIR

The 56 mile race was held in increasingly wet conditions on a triangle of roads on the edge of Thetford Forest.

The field of third and fourth category rider went steadily at first with Strada Sport rider Churchill describing how cautious or inexperienced riders kept leaving gaps on the corners, which had to be closed down making life that bit harder for those further back.

Conditions were ripe for a break and Jackson (Elmore) and Billy Jarrish (Rose RT) successfully got away. Churchill bridged across to join them and by working well together they stayed clear.

In ever wetter conditions Jackson took the flag with Churchill second and Rose third.

Phil Marler (Godric CC, centre) who was fifth in the Videre racePhil Marler (Godric CC, centre) who was fifth in the Videre race

In a tight bunch sprint King's Lynn rider Philip Large was fourth from Ixworth winner Phil Marler (Godric CC) followed by Sam Davey (VC Norwich) and George McFarlane (UEA Velo).

You may also want to watch:

By this time roads were becoming flooded and the afternoon race for top cats had to be cancelled - a fate which also befell the East District 10 mile Championship due to be held that afternoon at Tottenhill.

The CC Breckland Open Evening 25 was half wet and half dry - the turn marshals at Wymondham enjoying the dry end of the course that was based near East Harling.

Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC), winner of the CC Breckland Open 25 Picture: ROGER RUSHLloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC), winner of the CC Breckland Open 25 Picture: ROGER RUSH

Scratch winner was Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC, 48:24) well clear of DAP CC pair Harley Matthews (50:09) and Mark Richards (50:47), while fastest Norwich club rider was Dan Blackburn (VC Norwich, 53:35).

The Breckland kept the team prize in house, the counters being Thomas Carroll (55:55), Mike Watson (57:15) and Paul Sexton (59:12).

The Ken Wright Memorial Road Race near Colchester came down to a bunch sprint after a brave solo attacker was caught with the finish in sight.

Jacob Chambers (Essex Roads) won from Seb Herrod (Strada Sport), with Norfolk riders Dale Johnson fifth and Oliver Wood sixth.

Senior winners at Lotus last week were Morris Bacon, Sophie Holmes and Sam Davey.

Most Read

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Three arrests after two knifepoint carjackings, attempted shop robbery and firing of weapons in Norfolk villages

Silver Stores on Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Anger over Norwich City membership revamp as loyal supporters say they could miss out on away tickets

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/04/2019

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Dramatic coastal cliff-fall caught on camera

The coast path leading to Sidestrand beach near to where there was a cliff collapse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Do you know these women? CCTV images released after handbag theft

Police have released CCTV images in relation to a theft. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists