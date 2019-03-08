Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill claims second place at Videre Road Race

Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill who was second at Croxton

A break of three settled the result of the Videre Road Race between themselves, with Fakenham rider Calvert Churchill getting second place behind visitor and winner Jake Jackson.

Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC) - second woman in the CC Breckland 25

The 56 mile race was held in increasingly wet conditions on a triangle of roads on the edge of Thetford Forest.

The field of third and fourth category rider went steadily at first with Strada Sport rider Churchill describing how cautious or inexperienced riders kept leaving gaps on the corners, which had to be closed down making life that bit harder for those further back.

Conditions were ripe for a break and Jackson (Elmore) and Billy Jarrish (Rose RT) successfully got away. Churchill bridged across to join them and by working well together they stayed clear.

In ever wetter conditions Jackson took the flag with Churchill second and Rose third.

Phil Marler (Godric CC, centre) who was fifth in the Videre race

In a tight bunch sprint King's Lynn rider Philip Large was fourth from Ixworth winner Phil Marler (Godric CC) followed by Sam Davey (VC Norwich) and George McFarlane (UEA Velo).

By this time roads were becoming flooded and the afternoon race for top cats had to be cancelled - a fate which also befell the East District 10 mile Championship due to be held that afternoon at Tottenhill.

The CC Breckland Open Evening 25 was half wet and half dry - the turn marshals at Wymondham enjoying the dry end of the course that was based near East Harling.

Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC), winner of the CC Breckland Open 25

Scratch winner was Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC, 48:24) well clear of DAP CC pair Harley Matthews (50:09) and Mark Richards (50:47), while fastest Norwich club rider was Dan Blackburn (VC Norwich, 53:35).

The Breckland kept the team prize in house, the counters being Thomas Carroll (55:55), Mike Watson (57:15) and Paul Sexton (59:12).

The Ken Wright Memorial Road Race near Colchester came down to a bunch sprint after a brave solo attacker was caught with the finish in sight.

Jacob Chambers (Essex Roads) won from Seb Herrod (Strada Sport), with Norfolk riders Dale Johnson fifth and Oliver Wood sixth.

Senior winners at Lotus last week were Morris Bacon, Sophie Holmes and Sam Davey.