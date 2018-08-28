Olly Murphy hopes Juliet can defy top weight on way to more Fakenham success

Trainer Olly Murphy is hoping for success with Foxtrot Juliet at Fakenham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Olly Murphy believes Foxtrot Juliet represents his best chance of adding to his healthy strike rate at Fakenham today in the MF Sporting Ltd-Fitzroy’s 60th Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Wilmcote handler has saddled 18 winners at the West Norfolk track, more than any other in the country, and hopes are high that the five-year-old mare can add to that tally by following up her last time out victory at Wincanton by defeating her four rivals in the two mile prize.

“She will ping off that quick ground and she is my best chance of having another winner at Fakenham,” said Murphy.

“The only worry is the weight she has to carry as she is not the biggest in the world. We are claiming 3lb off her back but she will still have over 12st to carry. She is in good order though.”

Murphy will be double handed with Mizen Master and Todd in the Racing Partnership Selling Handicap Hurdle over two and a half miles which gets action on the six race card underway at 1pm.

“This is Mizen Master’s first run after undergoing a wind operation and hopefully he will benefit from that while Todd finished second over course and distance last time. Both would have each-way claims,” added Murphy.

There may be only two runners heading to post before the Weatherbys Racing Bank Beginners’ Chase, which features useful hurdler Theclockisticking from the yard of Stuart Edmunds, by the time the tapes go up at 3pm with Murphy declaring a late call will be made on an the appearance of Piri Massini.

“Piri Massini is in the beginners’ chase and he has won over hurdles at the track before but he won’t run if I feel the ground is too quick for him,” said Murphy.

Irish raider Sweet Destination from the yard of Garrett Ahern looks the pick of the trio set to contest the Weatherbys Racing Bank Foreign Exchange Mares’ Handicap Chase having bolted up by 46 lengths at Plumpton last time out under Danny Mullins, who will be back on board again.

More glory could come the way of Ahern and Mullins in the concluding Christian Williams Racing Club Mares’ Handicap Hurdle through Slainte And Thanks in which six will go to post, while the 10lb claim that Niall Houlihan is able to use aboard the Gary Moore-trained Darebin could swing things in his favour in the Weatherbys VAT Services Handicap Chase.

Selections

1.00pm Too Much Too Soon; 1.30pm Sweet Destination; 2.00pm Foxtrot Juliet; 2.30pm Theclockisticking; 3.00pm Darebin; 3.30pm Slainte And Thanks