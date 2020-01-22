Search

Advanced search

Williams will have a say in feature event at Fakenham races

PUBLISHED: 12:33 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 22 January 2020

Recent Welsh Grand National winner Jack Tudor is heading to Fakenham Picture: PA

Recent Welsh Grand National winner Jack Tudor is heading to Fakenham Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A competitive field of nine runners line-up for the £15,000 feature at Thursday's seven-race card at Fakenham.

Trainer Venetia Williams has Eceparti running at Fakenham Picture: PATrainer Venetia Williams has Eceparti running at Fakenham Picture: PA

The 2.35pm Horsemen's Group Handicap Chase is worth more than £8,000 to the winner and it is possible to make a case for all those declared.

Venetia Williams' horses are worth noting in soft conditions and she has Charlie Deutsch in the saddle on Eceparti, a six-year-old third at Chepstow just after Christmas, following November wins at Wetherby and Chepstow.

Cougar's Gold, under Sean Bowen for his dad, Welsh trainer Peter, was a runner-up at Uttoxeter in December while Thomas Todd, trained by Laura Morgan, is a previous Fakenham winner.

Jockey Jack Tudor recently hit the headlines with victory in the Welsh Grand National and he partners Richard Hobson's Eureu Du Boulay, a recent Fontwell winner.

The meeting starts with 12.25pm chase, with two last time winners looking to land the spoils in Fergal O'Brien's Blue Monday and Mark Gillard's Touch Screen.

The former scored at Hereford last month while Fergus Gillard rides Touch Screen, who dead-heated at Lingfield. Key rival is the Olly Murphy trained Robin De Broome, third at Southwell on his first run after a break.

The other chase, at 1.25pm, sees four novices with Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham's Little Light, a Leicester winner on her first run following a wind operation, and Gary Moore's The Flying Sofa, now dropping in class, as the major players.

Conditional jockeys contest the handicap hurdle at 12.55pm when former course winner Stonebrigg Legend goes for trainer Sarah Humphrey, against seven opponents.

Another field of eight line up at 2pm for the maiden hurdle with Nicky Henderson running Grand Roi under Nico De Boinville. Seven mares tackle a two-mile hurdle at 3.10pm. Wadham has Tissier on Miss Heritage, a course and distance winner in December, while Leighton Aspell rides Nick Gifford's Mystic Dreamer, runner-up at Fontwell last time.

Always worth noting at Fakenham is trainer Stuart Edmunds who has Markada under Ciaran Gethings, a former Warwick winner.

The same partnership have Young Offender in the finale at 3.45pm, the gelding a Fakenham winner in December.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘Complete madness’: Anglers say barriers will wipe out Broads fishing

General secretary of the Pike Anglers' Club of Great Britain, John Currie. Picture: Elixir Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists