Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Nico can’t wait as Pistol whips the opposition at sun-blessed Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 18:57 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 15 February 2019

Kayf Blanco, right, the winner of the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase, ridden by jockey Kielan Woods Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kayf Blanco, right, the winner of the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase, ridden by jockey Kielan Woods Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Nico de Boinville jumped off champion trainer Nicky Henderson’s impressive winner Pistol Whipped and announced he couldn’t wait until the horse went over larger obstacles.

Jockey Kielan Woods after winning the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase on Kayf Blanco at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJockey Kielan Woods after winning the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase on Kayf Blanco at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pistol Whipped, returned 13/8 favourite, took the novice hurdle at a sunny Fakenham and left his rider confident of his future.

“He’s a classy jumper and I can’t wait to go chasing with him next year. This was probably not his track but he has won and that’s fantastic,” said de Boinville.

Bryony Frost added the Fakenham faithful to her growing band of supporters with victory on Brelan D’As in the Lycetts Novice Chase. Wearing the JP McManus colours, Frost settled the 8/11 favourite into a rhythm before taking it up with a mile to travel. The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding ran out a comfortable winner from Delire D’Estruval.

“This is a tough track for novices but he was good. It’s a long way to Fakenham and we don’t have a great record here so it’s lovely to have won,” said Frost.

Jockey Kielan Woods gives Kayf Blanco a drink after winning the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJockey Kielan Woods gives Kayf Blanco a drink after winning the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase at Fakenham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Feature race, the Tim Barclay Memorial Chase, went to Kayf Blanco for trainer Graeme McPherson and jockey Kielan Woods. The 10-year-old was always handy and used a gap near the rails two furlongs out to win at 3/1.

“I didn’t want to get to the front too soon but had to go when the gap appeared,” said Woods.

The Lycetts Handicap Hurdle produced a thrilling finish with Uno Mas, under James Bowen for trainer Christian Williams, holding off fast-finishing Shaman Du Berlais. The runner-up had no way through on the final bend and that enabled 5/2 chance Uno Mas to pull far enough ahead to be able to hold on.

Generous Jack got the day off to a flyer, taking the Ashwicken Selling Hurdle by a neck under Daryl Jacob. The gelding, trained by Suzi Best, was up with the pace despite finding Fakenham’s sharp bends difficult. The 15/8 winner was sold to Thursford-based Keith Loads for £4,000.

Kayf Blanco, the winner of the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKayf Blanco, the winner of the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Only three went in the William Bulwer-Long Hunter Chase in which 1/2 favourite Risk A Fine, under James King for trainer Gareth Moore, easily beat two rivals. The closing bumper went to the Venetia Williams-trained Penny Mallow, under Gavin Sheehan, who at 7/1 held off favourite Trailboss by a neck.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Revealed: How council knew about problems at Thetford horror flats for six years before moving tenants out

Angelika Miko, tennant in a mould infested flat in Glebe Close, Thetford with two of her children Lena (left) and Olivia (on lap), have been moved into emergency accommodation. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Farke will take control of City’s penalty problems – and demand a ‘proper strike’

Marco Stiepermann made it five wasted penalties for Norwich this season when his effort was saved during this week's 3-1 loss at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists