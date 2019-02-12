Nico can’t wait as Pistol whips the opposition at sun-blessed Fakenham

Kayf Blanco, right, the winner of the Tim Barclay Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase, ridden by jockey Kielan Woods Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Nico de Boinville jumped off champion trainer Nicky Henderson’s impressive winner Pistol Whipped and announced he couldn’t wait until the horse went over larger obstacles.

Pistol Whipped, returned 13/8 favourite, took the novice hurdle at a sunny Fakenham and left his rider confident of his future.

“He’s a classy jumper and I can’t wait to go chasing with him next year. This was probably not his track but he has won and that’s fantastic,” said de Boinville.

Bryony Frost added the Fakenham faithful to her growing band of supporters with victory on Brelan D’As in the Lycetts Novice Chase. Wearing the JP McManus colours, Frost settled the 8/11 favourite into a rhythm before taking it up with a mile to travel. The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding ran out a comfortable winner from Delire D’Estruval.

“This is a tough track for novices but he was good. It’s a long way to Fakenham and we don’t have a great record here so it’s lovely to have won,” said Frost.

Feature race, the Tim Barclay Memorial Chase, went to Kayf Blanco for trainer Graeme McPherson and jockey Kielan Woods. The 10-year-old was always handy and used a gap near the rails two furlongs out to win at 3/1.

“I didn’t want to get to the front too soon but had to go when the gap appeared,” said Woods.

The Lycetts Handicap Hurdle produced a thrilling finish with Uno Mas, under James Bowen for trainer Christian Williams, holding off fast-finishing Shaman Du Berlais. The runner-up had no way through on the final bend and that enabled 5/2 chance Uno Mas to pull far enough ahead to be able to hold on.

Generous Jack got the day off to a flyer, taking the Ashwicken Selling Hurdle by a neck under Daryl Jacob. The gelding, trained by Suzi Best, was up with the pace despite finding Fakenham’s sharp bends difficult. The 15/8 winner was sold to Thursford-based Keith Loads for £4,000.

Only three went in the William Bulwer-Long Hunter Chase in which 1/2 favourite Risk A Fine, under James King for trainer Gareth Moore, easily beat two rivals. The closing bumper went to the Venetia Williams-trained Penny Mallow, under Gavin Sheehan, who at 7/1 held off favourite Trailboss by a neck.