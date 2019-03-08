Veterans line up for big money at Fakenham's Easter Monday raceday

Racing returns to Fakenham for the course's popular Easter Monday meeting

A £30,000 three-mile chase for veteran horses is the feature of Fakenham’s seven-race card on Easter Monday.

The course's most popular race day has an entry of 11 for the 3.30pm David Keith Memorial Veterans Chase, including Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham's Le Reve.

A winner at Sandown and Lingfield this year, Le Reve was fourth last time at Kelso and faces strong opposition from the Neil King-trained Princeton Royale.

An Ascot winner in March, Princeton Royale is no stranger to the north Norfolk course, having won last June and having been placed four times at Fakenham last season.

Kayf Blanco is another contender, the Graeme McPherson-trained gelding fourth at Kempton having won at Fakenham mid-February.

With races at Fakenham on Easter Monday since 1904 there is a strong chance, having set up his first store in 1892, the original WJ Aldiss would have attended. Now, 115 years later, the current Aldiss family has its name associated with the Easter race day.

Current Aldiss chairman, Tim Aldiss, will attend, just after his 80th birthday, and will lead the presentation party for The Aldiss Furnishing Stores Handicap Hurdle at 4.05pm.

David Hunter, chief executive of Fakenham Racecourse said: “I am delighted that Aldiss will be sponsoring our Easter Raceday. The Aldiss name is synonymous with Fakenham, has a strong brand presence in Norfolk, and the fit with the racecourse is perfect.”

There are 26 entries for the three-miler which sees Jane Williams' Germain go for a hat-trick after wins at Wincanton in March and April. Peterborough trainer Pam Sly's Acertain Circus won at Market Rasen in March while Shaun Harris has Hear The Chimes, a Huntingdon winner, in the provisional line-up.

Two last time out winners are in the opening novice hurdle at 1.45pm with Oliver Sherwood's Dominateur, a Carlisle scorer, and Dan Skelton's Monsieur D'Arque, a Ludlow victor over a shorter trip.

Skelton has So Lonely in the 2.55pm Cecil and Sheila Buttefant Memorial Handicap Hurdle following a Huntingdon victory while Christian Williams has Lace Bonnet, the grey mare having won at Warwick.

The closing bumper is at 5.15pm with Skelton's Bergamot, second at Taunton, and Vienna Court, Nigel Twiston-Davies' filly, two of interest.

The other two contests are hunter chases with the Robert Hoare Memorial Trophy the prize at 2.20pm and the Queen's Cup going to the winner of the 4.40pm.