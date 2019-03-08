Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Veterans line up for big money at Fakenham's Easter Monday raceday

PUBLISHED: 10:52 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 17 April 2019

Racing returns to Fakenham for the course's popular Easter Monday meeting Picture: Sonya Duncan

Racing returns to Fakenham for the course's popular Easter Monday meeting Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A £30,000 three-mile chase for veteran horses is the feature of Fakenham’s seven-race card on Easter Monday.

The course's most popular race day has an entry of 11 for the 3.30pm David Keith Memorial Veterans Chase, including Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham's Le Reve.

A winner at Sandown and Lingfield this year, Le Reve was fourth last time at Kelso and faces strong opposition from the Neil King-trained Princeton Royale.

An Ascot winner in March, Princeton Royale is no stranger to the north Norfolk course, having won last June and having been placed four times at Fakenham last season.

Kayf Blanco is another contender, the Graeme McPherson-trained gelding fourth at Kempton having won at Fakenham mid-February.

With races at Fakenham on Easter Monday since 1904 there is a strong chance, having set up his first store in 1892, the original WJ Aldiss would have attended. Now, 115 years later, the current Aldiss family has its name associated with the Easter race day.

Current Aldiss chairman, Tim Aldiss, will attend, just after his 80th birthday, and will lead the presentation party for The Aldiss Furnishing Stores Handicap Hurdle at 4.05pm.

David Hunter, chief executive of Fakenham Racecourse said: “I am delighted that Aldiss will be sponsoring our Easter Raceday. The Aldiss name is synonymous with Fakenham, has a strong brand presence in Norfolk, and the fit with the racecourse is perfect.”

There are 26 entries for the three-miler which sees Jane Williams' Germain go for a hat-trick after wins at Wincanton in March and April. Peterborough trainer Pam Sly's Acertain Circus won at Market Rasen in March while Shaun Harris has Hear The Chimes, a Huntingdon winner, in the provisional line-up.

Two last time out winners are in the opening novice hurdle at 1.45pm with Oliver Sherwood's Dominateur, a Carlisle scorer, and Dan Skelton's Monsieur D'Arque, a Ludlow victor over a shorter trip.

Skelton has So Lonely in the 2.55pm Cecil and Sheila Buttefant Memorial Handicap Hurdle following a Huntingdon victory while Christian Williams has Lace Bonnet, the grey mare having won at Warwick.

The closing bumper is at 5.15pm with Skelton's Bergamot, second at Taunton, and Vienna Court, Nigel Twiston-Davies' filly, two of interest.

The other two contests are hunter chases with the Robert Hoare Memorial Trophy the prize at 2.20pm and the Queen's Cup going to the winner of the 4.40pm.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Police stop lorry transporting abnormal load without permit on Acle Straight

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan.

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Hospice campaign off to a roaring start but more donations needed

Lady Bacon speaking at the launch of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Veterans line up for big money at Fakenham’s Easter Monday raceday

Racing returns to Fakenham for the course's popular Easter Monday meeting Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists