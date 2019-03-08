Search

Bazarov could be the one for trainer Archie at Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 13:22 21 April 2019

Fakenham Racecourse hosts its popular Easter Monday meeting Picture: Ian Burt

The first running of the Aldiss Furnishing Stores Handicap Hurdle has attracted a field of seven for Monday afternoon’s always popular Fakenham seven-race Easter meeting.

The three-mile trip on the good ground should ensure a strong gallop and the race, at 4.05pm, could go to Bazarov under Brodie Hampson for trainer Archie Watson.

Watson, based at Upper Lambourn, is making a big name for himself on the flat. But Bazarov was his first National Hunt winner when landing a similar contest at Hereford at the end of March.

However, it is a competitive event with Jamie Bargary on board the Shaun Harris-trained Hear The Chimes, a Huntingdon winner in February, while Daryl Jacob takes the mount on Dr Richard Newland's Desert Sensation, third at Wetherby last time.

Nico de Boinville rides the mare Scented Lily for Charlie Longsdon, while Peterborough-based Pam Sly sends out Kielan Woods on Acertain Circus, a Market Rasen winner a month ago.

Feature race is the £30,000 David Keith Memorial Veterans Chase at 3.30pm in which five go. Harry Skelton rides for brother Dan on Value At Risk, third at Ayr last time, while Neil King has Rex Dingle claiming five pounds off Vaxalco, twice a Huntingdon runner-up this year.

A quartet contest the opening novice hurdle at 1.45pm which could go to Zoffany Bay under Andrew Tinkler for Ali Stronge, the gelding second in his last two outings, at Fakenham a month ago and at Catterick.

Another quartet go in the 2.20pm Hunter Chase for the Robert Hoare Memorial Trophy which should be between Tabitha Worsley's mount Cyrius Moriviere and Llancillo Lad, formerly with Robert Walford.

Biggest field of the day sees 10 go in the 2.55pm Cecil and Sheila Buttifant Memorial Hurdle with Alain Cawley partnering John Ryan's Generous Jack, a Fakenham winner in February. Jacob on Luke Dace's Ravenous and Alan Johnson on Welsh trainer Tim Vaughan's Southwell winner Glimpse of Gold, look key rivals.

The flat race at 4.40pm sees the Nicky Henderson-trained filly Italian Summer debut in The Queen's colours under De Boinville, which a match concludes the meeting at 5.15pm when Sir Jack Yeats, sixth in the Foxhunters' Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting, should be too good for only rival, Silvergrove.

Selections: 1.45pm Zoffany Bay, 2.20pm Cyrius Moriviere, 2.55pm Glimpse of Gold, 3.30pm Value At Risk, 4.05pm Bazarov, 4.40pm Italian Summer, 5.15pm Sir Jack Yeats.

