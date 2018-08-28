Search

Murphy looking for more Fakenham success with Beau Sancy

PUBLISHED: 10:34 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:34 30 November 2018

Trainer Olly Murphy is looking for more success at Fakenham Racecourse on Tuesday Picture: Ian Burt

Beau Sancy, having won his last three races, looks to add to trainer Olly Murphy’s superb recent success rate at Fakenham when the course’s fourth meeting of the 2018/19 National Hunt season takes place on Tuesday.

The six-year-old gelding won at Bangor and Wincanton early in October before completing his hat-trick when scoring over course and distance at Fakenham on October 31.

He is entered in the feature race, the 1.10pm Injured Jockeys’ Fund for Christmas Presents Handicap Chase over 21 furlongs, worth more than £8,000 to the winner. Among his main rivals are Alf ‘N’ Dor and Mr Raj. The former, trained in Wales by Peter Bowen, was a Ffos Las runner-up last time and now moves up in trip from two miles.

Mr Raj, trained by Thomas Gallagher, is a 10-year-old who was fourth at Plumpton a fortnight ago when having his first run since May 2017.

The six-race card gets under way at 12.40pm with a handicap hurdle in which trainer Jeremy Scott had entered Demon, a five-year-old gelding who sprang a 40/1 shock when winning a fortnight ago at Taunton in heavy ground.

There are 26 initial entries for the 1.40pm North Creake Novice Hurdle in which Bowen has Bang Bang Rosie representing him for the first time since acquiring the six-year-old mare from Willie Mullins in Ireland. Allant is another interesting entry, set to follow up his debut third for champion trainer Nicky Henderson.

Henderson has entered debutant Fusil Raffles in the 2.10pm Fakenham Juvenile Hurdle in which John Ryan has Queen Adelaide. The three-year-old filly was third on hurdles debut at Fakenham in October, following up with a second at Hereford a fortnight ago.

The Racing Welfare Chase at 2.40pm sees Ben Case’s Wisecracker in the line-up after twice finishing runner-up, at Wincanton and Hereford, while Newmarket-based Nick Littmoden has By Rail, a four-year-old gelding fourth at Bangor in October.

The 3.10pm finale, the Harpley Handicap Hurdle over three miles has attracted 16 entries, four from Murphy’s yard and it would be interesting if he runs So Sorry Sarah, a nine-year-old mare second of seven at Stratford in October. He also has Apachee Prince, General Bux and Wood Pigeon among the original entry list.

Live

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Michael Bailey
Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Easy access is great for couch potatoes but not for clubs

Melissa Rudd
Tom Trybull has an effort on goal at Hull Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Ian Clarke
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 covers all Norwich City bases

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey.

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

