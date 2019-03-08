Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Things are brewing up nicely for Greene King meeting at Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 13:42 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 25 October 2019

Racing returns to Fakenham next Wednesday (October 30) Picture: Sonya Duncan

Racing returns to Fakenham next Wednesday (October 30) Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Fakenham's second meeting of the National Hunt racing season next Wednesday is brewing up for a top-class seven-race card after almost 100 initial entries were received.

The card is backed by brewers Greene King and among the trio of races it has sponsored is the day's feature, the £14,000 Greene King Ipa Novice Chase.

There are nine entries for the 2.40pm contest, including Alan King's six-year-old gelding Timokeo, a winner of both of his previous chases, at Stratford and Kempton.

Also entered is Dan Skelton's Nube Negra, a winner on chase debut at Warwick earlier this month, while Gary Moore's Ar Mest, a three-time hurdles winner, could make his chase debut for a stable successful in the race last year with Knocknanuss.

Another interesting entry comes from Nick Littmoden's yard. He has Fleur Irlandaise, a four-year-old filly which was a winner at Dieppe for trainer Yannick Fouin before switching to Littmoden.

You may also want to watch:

An hour earlier it is the Greene King IPA Handicap Hurdle for which there are 18 entered, including Prince Khurram for Donald McCain, the nine-year-old a winner at the start of the month in the Bangor mud.

The 3.10pm Greene King IPA Hurdle has attracted 13 possibles, including Olly Murphy's pair Smart Getaway and Todd, who both finished down the field at the first Fakenham meeting of the season over a week ago.

Racing gets under way at 1.10pm with the Pudding Norton Maiden Hurdle in which Nicky Henderson has entered Falco Blitz, beaten into second when odds-on favourite at Newton Abbott when last seen.

There are 11 as-yet unraced juvenile fillies in the 2.10pm Sky Sports Racing Hurdle. But one experienced runner who catches the eye is Maria Magdalena from Hales' yard. She has won three of her eight hurdle contests, including recently at Wetherby.

The 3.40pm David Hall Has Finally Retired Chase has 13 entries including Double Court for Nigel Twiston-Davies, the gelding runner-up at Perth after victory at Southwell had completed a winning hat-trick.

The 4.10pm finale is a NH flat race in which seven newcomers are entered. Most interesting though is Pink Sheets. The mare won at Huntingdon in May when trained by Mick Channon but has since switched to fellow ex-professional footballer Mick Quinn's stable.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested after ramming a police car

A man has been arrested after ramming a police car in west Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

The Lidl in King's Lynn where Dr Pickering was found. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

The Lidl in King's Lynn where Dr Pickering was found. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City v Manchester United - Press Conference RECAP

Daniel Farke has options for Norwich City's Premier League test against Manchester United on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Weather warning issued for parts of region as heavy rain expected

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the region. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Poll: What kind of animal is ITV Anglia’s BC?

Helen McDermott. With BC. EN 16/10/09 Photo: Andy Darnell Copy: Neil Haverson For: Lets's Talk! Archant Â© 2008 (01603) 772434

Daniel Farke’s squad lead touching Colney tribute to Duncan Forbes

Staff and players at Norwich City observed a moment's silence on Friday morning in honour of Duncan Forbes: All pictures: Archant/Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists