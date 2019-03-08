Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Champion launches four-pronged raid on Fakenham's opening National Hunt fixture

PUBLISHED: 14:22 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 17 October 2019

Harry Cobden will again be aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained Touch Kick for the feature race at Fakenham Picture: PA

Harry Cobden will again be aboard the Paul Nicholls-trained Touch Kick for the feature race at Fakenham Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has four chances to get the new 2019-2020 Fakenham National Hunt racing season off to a flying start on Friday afternoon, including in the day's £16,500 feature race at 4.05pm.

Somerset-based Nicholls, with a 32pc strike rate so far this season, has Harry Cobden in the saddle for all four rides.

Seven go in the feature, with Nicholls running Touch Kick, an eight-year-old whose last appearance was at Aintree's Grand National festival.

Favourite is the Caroline Bradley-trained Elkstone under James Bowen. The gelding was a recent Huntingdon winner and steps up in distance for the three-mile chase.

Hepijeu won the Jarrold Ladies Day Chase in June and the Snellings Norfolk National in May at Fakenham, and returns for trainer Stuart Edmunds while also in the mix is the mare Treackle Tart, a Warwick winner last time.

The other chase on Sky Sports Racing Day is over three miles at 3pm in which Nicholls and Cobden have four rivals to their Rhythm is a Dancer. Their six-year-old was fourth last time, at Ayr.

You may also want to watch:

Oliver Sherwood's Jersey Bean under Leighton Aspell, a Perth runner-up in May, and Aidan Coleman's mount Angel Of Harlem for trainer Olly Murphy, look key rivals, the latter a recent Uttoxeter winner.

Nicholls' Red Force One is hot favourite for the 3.30pm Sky Racing Hurdle. The gelding was runner-up on the flat at Haydock having been third over timber at Stratford in his second hurdle contest.

Interesting rival is the Barry Geraghty-ridden Notre Pari, the five-year-old third on debut in April and not seen since.

Nicholls and Cobden hold a favourite's chance in the four-runner 4.35pm novice hurdle with Dogon. The four-year-old returns after wind surgery, having been pulled up in the Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Main rival is The Wolf, having a first run for trainer Murphy since leaving Warren Greatrex's yard.

The day's first action is the 1.55pm selling hurdle, favourite for which is Ballyellis, bidding for a hat-trick of wins under Jason Nailor for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Biggest field of the day sees nine go in the handicap hurdle at 2.25pm, headed by Trapper Peak under Billy Garritty. The 10-year-old has his first run for trainer Justin Landy, having won his last three starts.

Selections: 1.55 Ballyellis, 2.25pm Trapper Peak, 3pm Angel of Harlem, 3.30pm Notre Pari, 4.05pm Elkstone, 4.35pm Dogo.

Most Read

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

Norwich gym to close temporarily after being taken over by rival firm

Pic: Archant

‘A fund for Thetford and its people’ - £50,000 up for grabs to improve community life in the town

Members of local and community businesses and charities, and guests, at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Team selector: Who should start for Norwich City against Bournemouth?

Mario Vrancic is back in training ahead of the Premier League trip to Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists