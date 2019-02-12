Young amateur Bowen steers Fifty Shades to thrilling win at Fakenham

Talented teenage jockey James Bowen got home in the final strides on grey gelding Fifty Shades to win the three-mile chase on a dramatic day at Fakenham yesterday.

Bowen triumphed on the Christian Williams trained six-year-old who was turned out quickly after finishing second at Catterick last week.

Midnight Bliss for Wymondham trainer Caroline Fryer set the early pace but was overtaken by Sackett. He looked a winner until Bowen delivered Fifty Shades perfectly to score by half a length at 11/4.

“He’s finished strong and jumped well at the last and landed running. It’s another good win for Christian whose horses are in great form,” said Bowen.

The race was run after a delay of 45 minutes following a medical emergency which saw a racegoer taken to hospital by air ambulance. During the race amateur jockey Ben Brackenbury suffered a hefty fall from Tinker Time and received lengthy treatment on the track before being taken to hospital with a suspected fractured sternum and broken ribs.

The feature race was a thriller and went to Canyon City under a superb ride from Bryony Frost. The 9/5 chance was third at the last flight but a great leap saw Frost switch to the outside where he got the better of long-time leader Kilbrew Boy and eventual runner-up Uno Mas.

“I told Bryony to stick to the inner so I got that wrong! It was a great ride. My horses are in cracking form at the moment,” said victorious trainer Neil King.

Leighton Aspell, fresh from a Saturday big race double, continued in form in the opener when hurdling debutant Arch My Boy accounted for eight rivals. The Martin Smith trained 11/8 favourite scored by nine lengths from Zanzi Win.

Tom Scudamore took the SV Harvey Mares’ Handicap Hurdle when he delivered Molliana to win for trainer Neil Mulholland. The 7/2 chance produced a good leap at the last and scored from former course winner Bisoubisou. Scudamore and Mulholland completed a double when Niblawi lowered the colours of favourite Raising the Bar in the finale, returned at 7/4.

The day’s second chase, the Shereford Handicap Chase, went to the Sarah Humphreys trained mare, Stonebrigg Legend under Charlie Deutsch. She passed favourite Primal Focus and the two-stone weight difference told in favour of the 13/8 chance.