Hats and heels the order of the day as racecourse hosts ladies' day

PUBLISHED: 18:03 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 30 May 2019

A couple on Fakenham Racecourse's Ladies Day, with an ice-cream-styled hat. PICTURE: Keiron Tovell

A couple on Fakenham Racecourse's Ladies Day, with an ice-cream-styled hat. PICTURE: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

Fakenham Racecourse will be awash with glitz and glamour when it hosts its popular ladies' day event this weekend.

A pink-themed attendent of Fakenham Racecourse Ladies Day 2018 PICTURE: Keiron TovellA pink-themed attendent of Fakenham Racecourse Ladies Day 2018 PICTURE: Keiron Tovell

It will be on Sunday, June 2, drawing people from far and wide with more advance tickets sold than last year.

Crowds will turn out for six horse races and two pony races. Prizes will be given by partner Jarrolds for best dressed lady, best hat and best couple.

Fakenham Racecourse's Dalia Courridge said: "There have been more young people attending and people are putting greater effort into their dresses. One of my favourites last year was a lady whose hat and handbag looked like an ice cream cone!"

A lady sporting a butterfly-themed hat and dress at Fakenham Racecourse Ladies Day 2018 PICTURE: Keiron TovellA lady sporting a butterfly-themed hat and dress at Fakenham Racecourse Ladies Day 2018 PICTURE: Keiron Tovell

Attendees can enjoy a jazz band by day and a DJ in the evening, in predicted 23 degree heat.

Races will be from 2.25pm, but Ms Courridge would not be lured into giving tips. She said "If a horse called gin and tonic is running, it will have my support!"

