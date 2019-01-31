Fakenham racecourse abandons second meet in a fortnight due to frost

A planned race meet at Fakenham racecourse has been abandoned due to overnight frost. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN Archant

A Norfolk racecourse has cancelled its second race meeting in two weeks due to a frozen track.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fakenham Racecourse announced at around 7am that a planned meet today (Thursday) had been abandoned due to severe frost on the ground.

In a tweet the racecourse said: “Minimum temperatures last night -6.7 and max temperature today will be +3.”

The region saw its coldest night of the year on Wednesday while snow and ice weather warnings remain in place for Thursday and Friday.

The racecourse had to abandon its planned meet on January 24 due to overnight frost, when temperatures also dropped below -6C.

At the time David Hunter, the clerk of the course, said it had been a “horrible decision to make” and expressed his hope that this week’s meet would be able to go ahead.