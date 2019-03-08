Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Fakenham’s Silver Day to complement golden goings-on at Cheltenham

PUBLISHED: 13:12 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 14 March 2019

Potters Midnight, left, ridden by Jack Quinlan, on the way to victory a year ago in the Fakenham Silver Cup Picture: Ian Burt

Potters Midnight, left, ridden by Jack Quinlan, on the way to victory a year ago in the Fakenham Silver Cup Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Less than 20 minutes after the highlight of the National Hunt season, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Fakenham stages its Silver Cup, the feature of Friday’s seven-race card.

The big screen means all the action from Cheltenham will be available for racegoers. The 3.55pm Silver Cup, featuring eight runners for the two-mile contest, is worth almost £11,000 to the winner.

James Bowen rides the Richard Spencer-trained grey gelding Thistimenextyear, fourth at Sandown in January, while Peterborough-based Pam Sly legs up claimer Paul O’Brien on her seven-year-old mare All My Love, a Lingfield winner.

Lucy Wadham runs Potters Midnight under Jack Quinlan, the mare third at Market Rasen in February, while at the bottom of the handicap, Lazarus, representing Amy Murphy, has a seven-pound claimer to help his cause following a recent second at Doncaster.

Chasing fans are in for a treat. At 1.55pm six go in the Fakenham Staff Fundraising Run for the Air Ambulance Chase which sees two rivals bidding for hat-tricks. Christian Williams has Bowen on Cap Du Nord, twice a Sedgefield winner, while James Evans has Ben Poste on Nobel Leader, a winner at Huntingdon and Bangor.

The 3.15pm Prince Carlton Chase over three miles sees Williams with Sideways, a winner at the track on New Year’s Day. Bowen again takes the ride. Main danger looks to be Dan Skelton’s Set List, the gelding second at Fakenham last May, a break of 311 days.

Six go in the Walter Wales Memorial Novice Chase at 4.35pm in which Stonebrigg Legend and Primal Focus, first and second at the last meeting at Fakenham, clash again. However, they may find Come On Charlie from the Philip Hobbs yard a tough opponent.

The finale, the open hunter chase, features Zeroshadesofgrey for Charles Buckle and trainer Rob Cundy. The grey was runner-up at the course in February when returning from a 306-day break.

Swaffham Bulbeck, under Cillin Leonard for Olly Murphy, goes in the 2.35pm Robert Case Memorial Maiden Hurdle, attempting to better a recent third over course and distance, while in the 1.20pm opening selling hurdle, Generous Jack, for trainer John Ryan, bids for a three-timer after wins at Fakenham and Plumpton.

Selections: 1.20pm Generous Jack, 1.55pm Nobel Leader, 2.35pm Swaffham Bulbeck, 3.15pm Ballykan, 3.55pm Lazarus, 4.35pm Primal Focus, 5.10pm Sir Jack Yeats.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Three men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Decision to refuse 80 new homes on edge of Norwich was right, rules inspector

An inspector has said Broadland District Council's planning committee was right to reject plans for 84 homes on land in Little Plumstead. Pic: Google Maps.

Norwich gift shop closes after three-and-a-half years

The gift shop Quest Norwich on Exchange Street has closed. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists