Bryony aims for a double as Fakenham ends the season with a Ladies Day special

PUBLISHED: 17:49 31 May 2019

It's Ladies Day at Fakenham Races this weekend Picture: Archant

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Leading female jockey Bryony Frost could end up in the winner's enclosure twice as the 2018/19 season ends at Fakenham on Sunday on Jarrold Ladies Day.

Frost has a real chance of a double on the six-race card, feature contest of which is the 4.10pm Jarrold Ladies Day Handicap Chase over three miles, worth more than £10,000 to the winner.

However, Frost's chances come earlier. In the 3pm Longwater Construction Supplies Novice Chase she partners Regulation for trainer Neil King. The 10-year-old gelding is the likely favourite following victory at Stratford two weeks ago.

Regulation faces four rivals over the two miles, including northern raider Felix Mendelsshon under Sam Coltherd. The eight-year-old gelding is bidding to complete a hat-trick after scoring twice at Kelso in May. Templepark is another with a shout, Max Kendrick on the Ben Case-trained six-year-old, a Kempton winner mid-May.

In the 3.35pm Wordingham Plant Hire Ltd Maiden Hurdle, Frost again teams up with King with Gateway To Europe, the gelding a Warwick runner-up on his first outing for King after leaving Brian Nolan's stable in Ireland.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson looks the biggest danger, riding Olly Murphy's Emerald Rocket, second at Fakenham in March.

You may also want to watch:

Six are declared for the feature, with Snellings Norfolk National winner Hepijeu for trainer Stuart Edmunds and the Norfolk course's leading rider of the season Ciaran Gethings, the market leader. However, the gelding is now five pounds higher in the weights.

Christian Williams has two in the field, including the James Bowen-partnered Cap Du Nord. After winning at Fakenham and Sedgefield, Cap Du Nord was tried in a high-class contest at Haydock and finished sixth.

Williams' other contender is the grey gelding Fifty Shades while Johnson is an interesting booking for the Emma Lavelle-trained Vendredi Trois.

The opening 2.25pm handicap hurdle should see Sirobbie complete a hat-tricks of wins for trainer Harry Whittington, although Johnson, on West To Crossgales, is the main rival.

Lady amateur riders get their chance to shine in the 4.45pm hurdle with Isabel Williams booked for Williams' Cottonvale, the likely favourite after second-place finishes at Worcester and Ludlow.

The finale, at 5.20pm for the Prince of Wales Cup, sees five go in the novice chase with Hartside and Mrs Vonn renewing rivalry after finishing first and second respectively, at Hexham a fortnight ago.

Selections: 2.25pm Sirobbie, 3pm Felix Mendelssohn, 3.35pm Gateway to Europe, 4.10pm Cap Du Nord, 4.45pm Cottonvale, 5.20pm Mrs Vonn.

