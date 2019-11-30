Search

FA Vase/Thurlow Nunn round-up: Dodsworth the hero for Wroxham as Russell double buoys Royals

PUBLISHED: 21:26 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 30 November 2019

Wroxham manager Jordan Southgate has led his side into the fourth round of the FA Vase after victory over Wellingborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wroxham manager Jordan Southgate has led his side into the fourth round of the FA Vase after victory over Wellingborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Travis Dodsworth scored an extra time winner to book Wroxham's place in the FA Vase fourth round with a 1-0 win over Wellingborough.

Chances were few and far between in the first half and former Norwich City striker Grant Holt passed up a golden chance to break the deadlock in the second period when he blazed a penalty over the bar.

It remained goalless after 90 minutes but the breakthrough finally came thanks to Dodsworth to secure £1,125 in prize money for the Yachtsmen.

Kirkley & Pakefield also secured their place in the last 32 of the competition as they claimed an impressive 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell.

Cameron Russell got both the goals in the second half to join Wroxham in the fourth round draw, which will take place on Monday afternoon.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division North the top two of Donwham Town and Mulbarton both dropped points.

Leaders Downham were held to a 3-3 draw at Needham Market Reserves but would have felt like they got out of jail as they trailed 3-1 going into the last 12 minutes despite Robbie Priddle giving them the lead in the first half. Jack Frohawk then took centre stage as his double rescued a point for the leaders.

Second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers were involved in a six-goal thriller of their own as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw against AFC Sudbury Reserves at Mulberry Park.

Lakenheath leapfrogged Norwich CBS into third place with a 3-1 victory as Ross Gilfedder netted a consolation for the away side.

Sheringham went down to a 2-1 defeat at King's Lynn Town Reserves with Tim Cary netting in the 85th minute but it was too little, too late for the Shannocks.

