Wroxham told to replay their abandoned clash against White Ensign

PUBLISHED: 13:42 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 04 November 2019

Jordan Southgate's Wroxham side will have to replay against White Ensign on Wednesday evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jordan Southgate's Wroxham side will have to replay against White Ensign on Wednesday evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Wroxham have been ordered to replay their FA Vase second round clash against White Ensign on Wednesday evening.

The rearranged game will take place at Trafford Park after the Yachtsmen's clash at White Ensign was abandoned on 75 minutes due to floodlight failure with Jordan Southgate's side winning 3-0.

The FA Competitions Committee decided the match must be replayed but have ordered it to be played at Wroxham. The reward for the winners will be a third round clash against United Counties Premier Division side Wellingborough.

Meanwhile, Kirkley & Pakefield will head to Newport Pagnell Town after beating Norwich United at the weekend.

The Buckinghamshire side play in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Ties will be played on Saturday November 30 with the winners getting £1,125.

