Late winner earns Swaffham Town place in the third round of the FA Vase

Swaffham Town are through to the third round of the FA Vase after a 1-0 win over May & Baker. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Swaffham Town are flying the flag for the region in the FA Vase as Luke Reed’s injury time winner saw off May & Baker in the second round on Sunday.

The tie looked to be heading for extra time after Joe Jackson missed a great chance but Reed broke the hearts of home fans when he bundled the ball home.

Meanwhile, Godmanchester had too much quality for Great Yarmouth as they ran out 3-1 winners despite Aaron Sanders’ first half penalty.

James Page netted a late consolation as Norwich CBS went down 3-1 at Biggleswade whilst Kirkley & Pakefield lost 1-0 at FC Clacton.

Wroxham are up to second in the Premier Division after goals from Nathan Stewart, Sonny Carey (two) and Jordan Bond gave the Yachtsmen a 4-1 win at Long Melford.

Connor Ingram grabbed a hat-trick in Gorleston’s 4-1 win at home to Framlingham. Danny Camish was also on target for the Greens.

Norwich United slipped to their fifth consecutive defeat in the league against Hadleigh as they dropped to ninth position. The Planters found themselves on the back foot with less than a minute on the clock when Luke Pearson failed to hold a low ball from the right and Kyle Ferguson hit into an empty net.

Despite chances to equalise the Planters found themselves further behind in the 66th minute when a cross was only half cleared and Brett Crisp fired home from just inside the box.

The Planters hit back within two minutes when a strong run into the box from Craig Bussens forced a defender to put the ball into his own net but despite further chances they failed to find that elusive equaliser.

A five-goal haul from Valter Rocha gave Thetford a much needed win over Whitton United at Mundford Road as Town produced their best performance of the season.

Four of Rocha’s goals came in the first half, including a 14 minute hat-trick as the Portuguese forward gave the visitors a masterclass in finishing.

Harleston Town continue to lead the way in the First Division as they won 1-0 at AFC Sudbury Reserves. They are now 13 points clear at the top now as second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers lost 3-2 at Cornard.

Fakenham Town came from 3-1 down to win 5-3 at King’s Lynn Town Reserves. Daniel Tuddenham, Josh Youngs, Harry Exley, Callum Brain and Alby Matthews were on target for the Ghosts.

Virgilio Leitao was on target but couldn’t stop Diss going down to a 3-1 defeat at March Town.