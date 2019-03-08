Search

FA Vase round-up: Fowkes on target as Norwich United cruise to victory over Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 21:30 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 14 September 2019

Norwich United eased to a 3-0 win at Great Yarmouth Town in the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Norwich United took their impressive league form into their FA Vase second round qualifying tie against Great Yarmouth as they eased to a 3-0 win at The Wellesley.

The Planters, who sit second in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, got their noses in front thanks to in-form striker Ben Fowkes and they extended this lead in the second half through Sam Watts. Andy Eastaugh wrapped up the tie with Norwich next in action on Tuesday night against Kirkley & Pakefield when a minute's silence will be held for groundsman, Darren Goddard, who passed away last week.

Ryan Miles bagged a brace to ensure Wroxham's safe passage into the first round proper as they won 3-2 at Netherton United. Conley Poynter was also on target.

That was as good as it got for Norfolk's contingent in the competition though as Thetford Town were hammered 5-0 at home by Peterborough Northern Star and Mulbarton Wanderers went down to a 2-1 defeat at Huntington. Steve Taylor got Wanderers' consolation.

In the Premier Division Swaffham ensured Gorleston are still winless so far this season as the Pedlars eased to a 4-2 win. Joe Jackson helped himself to a double whilst Ben Coe and Dean Miller were also on the scoresheet. Mitch McKay and Jacob Short were on target for the Greens.

In the First Division Downham Town stayed top of the league as they hammered Needham Market Reserves 7-1 - Jack Frohawk bagged a hat-trick whilst Ben Baxter-Hunt (2), James Dougal and Luke Plumb were also on target.

Diss Town sit in second place as they won 3-2 against Fakenham Town at Brewers Green Lane. Owen Betts, Kieran Hagan and Josh Lucraft got the goals for the Tangerines as Cameron Beazer and Josh Youngs replied for the Ghosts.

Ashley Jarvis scored twice in Sheringham's 5-0 win at Leiston Reserves whilst Mike Schank, Tim Cary and Connor Kerry were also on the scoresheet.

Norich CBS grabbed their second win of the season thanks to Jamie North's hat-trick in their 4-2 win at home against Framlingham Town. Cain Eagleton was also on target.

