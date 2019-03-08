FA Vase/Thurlow Nunn round-up: Confusion as Wroxham Vase clash abandoned due to floodlight failure

Wroxham's Shaun Taylor was on target on the Yachtsmen's FA Vase clash at White Ensign. Picture: Archant ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Wroxham will have to wait and see if their passage into the third round of the FA Vase is confirmed after their match against White Ensign was abandoned after 75 minutes due to floodlight failure.

Kaiden Goldspink was on target for Kirkley & Pakefield against Norwich United. Picture: STEVE WOOD Kaiden Goldspink was on target for Kirkley & Pakefield against Norwich United. Picture: STEVE WOOD

The Yachtsmen were leading 3-0 when the referee deemed it unsafe for play to continue after the floodlights went out. Goals from Shaun Taylor and Charlie Clarke (2) appeared to have put Wroxham safely into the hat for the next round but the FA will now decide whether to award Jordan Southgate's men the victory or whether the fixture will need to be replayed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kirkley & Pakefield are through to the third round after coming from behind to take victory over Norwich United at Plantation Park on Saturday.

The Planters got their noses in front early in the second half when Harry Barker's chipped effort was tapped over the line by Liam Jackson.

However, the Royals didn't let their heads drop and goals from Kaiden Goldspink and Kyle Haylock ensured their name is in the hat for the next round.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Thetford Town continued their resurgence with their third consecutive league win over Haverhill Rovers. Elliott Smith bagged a brace for the Brecklanders whilst Ross Bailey was also on target.

Thomas Wagg notched for Swaffham Town in their clash against Walsham-le-Willows but it wasn't enough to secure victory as the visitors gained a point thanks to substitute Cameron Nicholls' equaliser.

Downham Town remain top of First Division North thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Norwich CBS courtesy of goals from Jack Frohawk and Luke Plumb.

Mulbarton Wanderers remain just a point behind in second though as they came from 2-0 down to secure a 4-2 win against March Town. James Page (2), Adam Plumstead and Ben Jones got the goals.

Charlie Webb and Ryan Fuller were on target in Diss Town's 3-1 win over Sheringham whilst Great Yarmouth Town were held to a 1-1 draw at Wisbech St Mary as the hosts equalised in the closing stages to cancel out Seamus Bobby's opener. Charlie Blake was also sent off in the second half for the Bloaters.

Fakenham Town produced an excellent first half performance to secure all three points at King's Lynn Town Reserves.

Callum Brain opened the scoring for the Ghosts in the 14th minute and a Josh Youngs penalty six minutes later put the visitors firmly in control after Ryan Curtis had been brought down. Youngs got his second of the afternoon just before the half hour mark to effectively put the match beyond the Linnets, who netted a consolation before the break.