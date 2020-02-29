'Having that winning feeling makes you greedy for more and we don't want to stop' - Wroxham chief's message ahead of FA Vase showdown

Wroxham host Bitton in the quarter-finals of the FA Vase this afternoon and manager Jordan Southgate tells Mark Armstrong how he wants to keep flying the Norfolk flag in the competition

Wroxham manager Jordan Southgate is feeling greedy.

The Yachtsmen chief admitted his side's 2-0 victory over high-flying Stowmarket in the last 16 of the FA Vase was the best moment in his football career so far.

However, that success has only made him hungry for more ahead of their quarter-final clash at home to Bristol-based Bitton this afternoon.

"The match against Stowmarket was the best moment of my career so far, there's no doubt about it," said Southgate, who took the reins at Trafford Park in the summer of 2018 after Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds returned to Lowestoft Town. "I was overwhelmed by the support after - I had so many messages from people saying well done and it makes me proud when people say that we are flying the Norfolk flag.

"I look back on that game with just a huge amount of pride. I remember a few hours after it happened there were a few of us sitting there trying to take it in and it was like 'wow, this is what it's all about'.

"The lads stuck to the gameplan that we set superbly. We knew we could beat them but we really couldn't have asked for any more from the boys.

"But having that winning feeling makes you greedy for more and we don't want to stop. Everyone wants more and we are going to be doing our best to ensure that the best is yet to come this season."

Whilst Southgate has been keen to stress he wants his side to be fighting it out for honours on all fronts this season, Wroxham have stuttered in the league since that win over Stowmarket.

A defeat to Swaffham followed and, after a heavy defeat to Dereham Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup, they were held to a 1-1 draw against Long Melford.

"It's always tough after a result like that (against Stowmarket)," said Southgate, who hopes to have a fully fit squad to choose from this afternoon. "We went to Swaffham a few days after and we weren't great - we looked a big leggy and then against Dereham we were just beaten by a better side.

"We should have won on Saturday (against Long Melford) but I've no doubt the lads will be up for it come Saturday. We were going to have a dip at some point, I'm just glad it's come now before Saturday.

"A lot of people say that your league form can suffer from the Vase. Obviously if we can get through then that's a two-legged semi-final on consecutive Saturdays which could mean we're playing every three days until the end of the season.

"But we'd love to have that problem - we've got a quality squad of 20 players and it would be about managing and rotating them."

More than 1,100 witnessed Wroxham's win over their Suffolk rivals and hopes are high among the Yachtsmen hierarchy that a crowd into four figures could descend once again.

The majority will be hoping to see Wroxham march on as they try to replicate a run that took them all the way to Wembley 10 years ago before defeat in the final against Whitley Bay.

But whilst Wroxham have toiled in the league, Bitton have gone from strength since beating Sutton Common Rovers in the fifth round of the Vase.

Two wins and a draw have moved them up to eighth place in the Toolstation Premier Division but Southgate has been putting his feelers out to gain some all-important intel on the opposition.

"We have done our research - we've spoken to a few players that have come up against them in the past and we think we know how they're going to set up, which will hopefully help us," he added. "But it's about us and what we do. We know that if we can get to the levels that we showed against Stowmarket then we'll have a good chance."