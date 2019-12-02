Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield set to hit the road in FA Vase fourth round
PUBLISHED: 12:57 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 02 December 2019
Copyrighted
Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield have both been handed away ties in the fourth round of the FA Vase.
Wroxham will travel to Midland League Premier Division side South Normanton Athletic with a prize in the last 16 at stake on Saturday, January 11.
Kirkley will also head to a Midland League side (step five of the non-league pyramid) as they take on high-flying Sporting Khalsa, who are second in their division.
You may also want to watch:
The Yachtsmen booked their place in the fourth round after a 1-0 win against Wellingborough at Trafford Park courtesy of Travis Dodworth's extra-time strike after former Norwich City striker Grant Holt had earlier missed a penalty.
Kirkley cruised to victory at the weekend against Newport Pagnell Town courtesy of a Cameron Russell double.
If either side can advance to the fifth round then they will be awarded £1,875 in prize money.