Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield set to hit the road in FA Vase fourth round

Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield will hit the road in the fourth round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant Copyrighted

Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield have both been handed away ties in the fourth round of the FA Vase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wroxham will travel to Midland League Premier Division side South Normanton Athletic with a prize in the last 16 at stake on Saturday, January 11.

Kirkley will also head to a Midland League side (step five of the non-league pyramid) as they take on high-flying Sporting Khalsa, who are second in their division.

You may also want to watch:

The Yachtsmen booked their place in the fourth round after a 1-0 win against Wellingborough at Trafford Park courtesy of Travis Dodworth's extra-time strike after former Norwich City striker Grant Holt had earlier missed a penalty.

Kirkley cruised to victory at the weekend against Newport Pagnell Town courtesy of a Cameron Russell double.

If either side can advance to the fifth round then they will be awarded £1,875 in prize money.