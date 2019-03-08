Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

FA Vase/Norfolk Senior Cup round-up: Delight for Norwich United, Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield

PUBLISHED: 15:14 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 13 October 2019

Norwich United, Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield are all through to the second round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Norwich United, Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield are all through to the second round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

All three local Thurlow Nunn Premier Division sides progressed into the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

All three local Thurlow Nunn Premier Division sides progressed into the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Norwich United claimed a notable scalp in beating Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 after extra time whilst Wroxham hit six in a 6-2 win at home to Baldock. Kirkley & Pakefield put on an excellent display to see off Northampton ON Chenecks 3-2 away from home.

Norwich fell behind to T'ai Williams' penalty in the first half but Zak Dunn's sending off in the 56th minute proved a turning point. Norwich went on to force extra time as Finlay Barnes levelled from the spot. The Planters made the extra man tell in extra time as Barnes got a second whilst Dillon Alexander and Ben Fowkes completed the scoring.

Both former Norwich City players Grant Holt and Simon Lappin were on the scoresheet in Wroxham's 6-2 win whilst Chris Skipper, Charlie Clarke and Ryan Miles also notched.

You may also want to watch:

Goals from Danny Conroy and Kaiden Goldspink in extra time put Kirkley in the hat for the next round after Cameron Russell's strike had seen their tie against Northampton ON Chenecks finish 1-1 in normal time.

There was also Norfolk Senior Cup action as Swaffham beat Downham 2-1 thanks to goals from Tommy Hunt and Emre Upston after Jack Frohawk had given the visitors the lead.

Robbie Priddle got the only goal of the game as Thetford Town saw off Norwich CBS whilst goals from Fletcher Hedge and Connor Ingram gave Gorleston victory at Yelverton.

Diss advanced into the third round courtesy of Owen Betts' goal against Mattishall whilst Harleston beat Sheringham 4-1 thanks to goals from Sam Borrer, Scott Roberts, Jake Hodges and Nathan Russell. Matthew Halliday got the Shannocks' consolation.

Harry Exley and Callum Brain got the goals for Fakenham in their 2-1 win at King's Lynn Town Reserves.

In the First Division North Mulbarton hit six of the best to defeat Leiston Reserves. Ben Thompson grabbed a hat-trick whilst Tom Amis, Sam Whiting and Tom Baird were also on the scoresheet.

Most Read

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road to close for nine hours for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Reckless in the extreme’ Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

East Coast 10K: Waveney Valley AC duo take victories in final race of 2019 GP Series

Michael Eccles (second), left; Matthew Jeffries (first), centre; and James O'Neill (third) in the East Coast 10k run at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists