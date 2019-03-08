FA Vase/Norfolk Senior Cup round-up: Delight for Norwich United, Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield

Norwich United, Wroxham and Kirkley & Pakefield are all through to the second round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

All three local Thurlow Nunn Premier Division sides progressed into the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All three local Thurlow Nunn Premier Division sides progressed into the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Norwich United claimed a notable scalp in beating Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 after extra time whilst Wroxham hit six in a 6-2 win at home to Baldock. Kirkley & Pakefield put on an excellent display to see off Northampton ON Chenecks 3-2 away from home.

Norwich fell behind to T'ai Williams' penalty in the first half but Zak Dunn's sending off in the 56th minute proved a turning point. Norwich went on to force extra time as Finlay Barnes levelled from the spot. The Planters made the extra man tell in extra time as Barnes got a second whilst Dillon Alexander and Ben Fowkes completed the scoring.

Both former Norwich City players Grant Holt and Simon Lappin were on the scoresheet in Wroxham's 6-2 win whilst Chris Skipper, Charlie Clarke and Ryan Miles also notched.

You may also want to watch:

Goals from Danny Conroy and Kaiden Goldspink in extra time put Kirkley in the hat for the next round after Cameron Russell's strike had seen their tie against Northampton ON Chenecks finish 1-1 in normal time.

There was also Norfolk Senior Cup action as Swaffham beat Downham 2-1 thanks to goals from Tommy Hunt and Emre Upston after Jack Frohawk had given the visitors the lead.

Robbie Priddle got the only goal of the game as Thetford Town saw off Norwich CBS whilst goals from Fletcher Hedge and Connor Ingram gave Gorleston victory at Yelverton.

Diss advanced into the third round courtesy of Owen Betts' goal against Mattishall whilst Harleston beat Sheringham 4-1 thanks to goals from Sam Borrer, Scott Roberts, Jake Hodges and Nathan Russell. Matthew Halliday got the Shannocks' consolation.

Harry Exley and Callum Brain got the goals for Fakenham in their 2-1 win at King's Lynn Town Reserves.

In the First Division North Mulbarton hit six of the best to defeat Leiston Reserves. Ben Thompson grabbed a hat-trick whilst Tom Amis, Sam Whiting and Tom Baird were also on the scoresheet.