FA Vase first round draw: Norwich United and Wroxham handed home ties

PUBLISHED: 16:26 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 16 September 2019

Norwich United and Wroxham have both been handed home ties in the FA Vase first round proper. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Norwich United will take on Thetford Town conquerors Peterborough Northern Star in the first round proper of the FA Vase.

The Planters, who ensured their safe passage on Saturday thanks to a 3-0 win over Great Yarmouth Town at the weekend, will entertain the United Counties Premier Division side on Saturday, October 12.

Wroxham have also landed a home tie against Baldock Town after their victory over Netherton United on Saturday courtesy of goals from Ryan Miles (2) and Conley Poynter. Baldock, who play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, overcame London Colney to book their place in the first round.

Kirkley & Pakefield, who travel to Norwich United in the league this evening, have been handed an away tie at Northampton On Chenecks, who play in the United Counties Premier League.

Meanwhile, Dereham Town are in league action, the Magpies travel to Histon (kick-off 7.45pm).

