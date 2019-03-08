Search

Billy Wenn the hero as Great Yarmouth go through in FA Vase shoot-out thriller

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 01 September 2019

Great Yarmouth Town went through in the FA Vase after a penalty shoot-out win at Framlingham Town. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Great Yarmouth Town are still alive in the FA Vase after a thrilling penalty shoot-out win at Framlingham Town.

Framlingham took the lead in the first half and it became even more of an uphill struggle before the break when Elvijs Putnins was shown a straight red card as the referee adjudged the keeper to have prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Billy Wenn took the keeper's gloves and would turn out to be the hero.

Despite being down to 10 men, somehow Yarmouth stayed in the game in the second half and their moment arrived in injury time when Liam Moriarty struck to send the game into extra time.

Wenn went on to score in the shoot-out as well as save one as the Bloaters ran out 4-2 winners to confirm their place in the next round.

It was slightly more routine at Clipbush Park as Norwich United showed why there is a division between themselves and Fakenham Town as the Planters ran out 4-0 winners in the first qualifying round.

The in-form Ben Fowkes bagged a brace whilst Liam Jackson grabbed two of his own in the second half to ensure Norwich ran out comfortable winners.

Swaffham Town reached the last 64 of the competition last season but fell at the first hurdle on Saturday as Mildenhall won 2-0 whilst Norwich CBS also went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to March Town - Jordan Attree getting CBS' goal.

Diss tumbled out of the competition at the first opportunity for the third year running as Huntingdon won 3-1 at Brewers Green Lane.

The Tangerines fell behind in the fourth minute through Adam Richardson's strike before Corey Winston's double effectively put the match out of sight.

Charlie Webb got on the scoresheet for the hosts before the break but that was all they had to show for their afternoon's efforts.

Ross Gilfedder was on target but couldn't stop Gorleston losing 2-1 at Newmarket Town.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Kirley & Pakefield were thumped 7-0 at Stowmarket and on Friday night Wroxham beat Thetford Town 2-1 thanks to goals from Grant Holt and Shaun Taylor.

