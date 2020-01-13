Search

Yachtsmen land Stowmarket home tie in FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 13:33 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 13 January 2020

Jordan Southgate's Wroxham side will take on Stowmarket in the fifth round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Jordan Southgate's Wroxham side will take on Stowmarket in the fifth round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Archant

Wroxham will take on Thurlow Nunn Premier Division rivals Stowmarket in the fifth round of the FA Vase.

The Yachtsmen will entertain the runaway league leaders on Saturday, February 8 in the last 16 of the competition after defeating Normanton Athletic on Saturday courtesy of goals from Chris Skipper, Grant Holt and Charlie Clarke.

The winners of the tie will pick up a cheque for £2,250 whilst league bragging rights will also be up for grabs.

Stowmarket are unbeaten in the league so far this season and look odds on to claim the title with Wroxham arguably their closest challengers in the division. Jordan Southgate's men sit 13 points off the Suffolk side but do have two games in hand.

Stowmarket, who defeated Glebe in the fourth round at the weekend thanks to goals from Wroxham old boy Matt Blake, Luke Read and Christy Finch, will be favourites for the tie although the Yachtsmen will be hoping home advantage could make the difference.

