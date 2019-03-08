FA Cup disappointment for Norfolk trio

The big prize - the FA Cup trophy Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three Norfolk teams are out of the FA Cup after the weekend's preliminary round matches.

Wroxham went down 4-2 at home to Stamford and Gorleston were beaten 1-0 at home by Kempston Rovers, following Great Yarmouth Town after their 2-0 home loss to Rothwell Corinthians on Friday night.

Ryan Miles gave Wroxham the lead after just 14 minutes, but Tendai Chitiza levelled within a minute and goals by Cosmos Matwasa, Harry Vince and former King's Lynn Town player Tom Siddons put Stamford in control by half-time. Miles pulled one back six minutes after the interval but despite a better second-half performance, Wroxham couldn't add to their tally.

Gorleston - bottom of the Eastern Counties Premier Division after three defeats and no points - turned in an improved performance but were beaten by a 37th-minute goal by Kempston's Gareth Hunt.

In the Premier Division, Norwich United slipped from top to third after suffering their first loss after four consecutive wins, going down 1-0 at home to Mildenhall Town.

Kirkley & Pakefield lost by the same scoreline at home to Brantham Athletic while Thetford Town went down 4-2 at Newmarket Town.

In the First Division North, Downham Town were the only Norfolk side to win, taking the points after a 3-0 victory away to Cornard United.

Goals from Luke Plumb, Jack Frohawk and an own goal put Downham top of the table.

Fakenham Town went down 2-0 at Debenham LC, while Sheringham were beaten 2-0 at Needham Market Reserves.

King's Lynn Reserves lost 3-2 at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.