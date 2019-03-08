Search

Advanced search

FA Cup disappointment for Norfolk trio

PUBLISHED: 22:04 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:05 24 August 2019

The big prize - the FA Cup trophy Picture: PA

The big prize - the FA Cup trophy Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three Norfolk teams are out of the FA Cup after the weekend's preliminary round matches.

Wroxham went down 4-2 at home to Stamford and Gorleston were beaten 1-0 at home by Kempston Rovers, following Great Yarmouth Town after their 2-0 home loss to Rothwell Corinthians on Friday night.

Ryan Miles gave Wroxham the lead after just 14 minutes, but Tendai Chitiza levelled within a minute and goals by Cosmos Matwasa, Harry Vince and former King's Lynn Town player Tom Siddons put Stamford in control by half-time. Miles pulled one back six minutes after the interval but despite a better second-half performance, Wroxham couldn't add to their tally.

Gorleston - bottom of the Eastern Counties Premier Division after three defeats and no points - turned in an improved performance but were beaten by a 37th-minute goal by Kempston's Gareth Hunt.

In the Premier Division, Norwich United slipped from top to third after suffering their first loss after four consecutive wins, going down 1-0 at home to Mildenhall Town.

You may also want to watch:

Kirkley & Pakefield lost by the same scoreline at home to Brantham Athletic while Thetford Town went down 4-2 at Newmarket Town.

In the First Division North, Downham Town were the only Norfolk side to win, taking the points after a 3-0 victory away to Cornard United.

Goals from Luke Plumb, Jack Frohawk and an own goal put Downham top of the table.

Fakenham Town went down 2-0 at Debenham LC, while Sheringham were beaten 2-0 at Needham Market Reserves.

King's Lynn Reserves lost 3-2 at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘It felt unbelievable’ – Canaries academy star Cantwell thrilled to score his first Premier League goal

Todd Cantwell scored Norwich City's first equaliser against Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals target public toilets leaving faeces in urinals

Public toilets have been vandalised twice in a week in Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists