Gorleston desperate for FA Cup boost as Wroxham host Stamford

Gorleston will be hoping another FA Cup boost this weekend can kickstart their league campaign.

The Greens have lost all three of their league games so far to lie bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table but the cup could be the ideal tonic to lift morale.

Gorleston entertain Kempston Rovers this afternoon (kick-off 3pm) having beaten Pinchbeck United in the extra preliminary round thanks to an Aaron Sanders strike.

Rovers play in the Southern League Division One Central, one step above them, and have played just one league match this season, which they won. They received a bye to this round.

Wroxham have made a good start to the season and will need to maintain that form when they take on Stamford in the preliminary round this afternoon at Trafford Park.

Wroxham, who have won both their league games so far this season, progressed through to this round courtesy of a 3-2 win over Kirkley & Pakefield in a replay, which saw former Norwich City striker Grant Holt notch a brace. Stamford play in Division One East of the Northern Premier League - a step above the Yachtsmen.

Norwich United will be looking to make it five wins out of five when they entertain Mildenhall Town in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

The Planters have made a great start to the season in the league - their most recent success coming at Brantham Athletic where Ben Fowkes' late double netted all three points.

Thetford Town have endured a difficult start to the season despite winning on the opening day against Walsham-le-Willows but will be hoping their five-match losing streak can come to an end at Newmarket.

Kirkley & Pakefield have opened their season in similar fashion and will be counting on home advantage when they take on Brantham Athletic at Walmer Road.

In the First Division North Downham Town will be looking for their fourth win in a row when they go to Cornard United whilst Sheringham head to Needham Market Reserves. Fakenham go to Debenham LC.