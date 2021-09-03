No Norwich game? No problem - get your FA Cup fix...

Published: 12:41 PM September 3, 2021

There's no Norwich City game this weekend, so why not support one of our non league teams in FA Cup action? - Credit: PA

The glory of the FA Cup beckons around the country on Saturday – and with no Norwich City game, it’s an opportunity for fans to get out and support their local non league clubs taking part in the first qualifying round.

So where are our teams in action?

Mulbarton Wanderers v Welwyn Garden City (3pm)

Wanderers compete in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. After six matches, they’re fourth in the table. Their opponents are currently 10th in the Southern League Central Division One.

Bury Town v Norwich United (3pm)

It’s not been the start Norwich United wanted in the Thurlow Nunn Premier – they’re 13th after one win in their opening five games. But that win came in their last game - 1-0 at Lakenheath on Tuesday, so hopefully they’re ready to go on a run. Bury are 13th in the Isthmian League North Division. They got to this stage courtesy of a win at Fakenham Town.

Enfield v Dereham Town (3pm)

The Magpies have a tough away day. Adam Gusterson’s team suffered their first loss, beaten 2-0 at Felixstowe & Walton, on Bank Holiday Monday after a pair of wins. They’re sixth in the Isthmian North table. Enfield are tough opponents - they’re second in the Isthmian League Premier and unbeaten in four games.

Little Oakley v Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm)

The Royals are 12th, after one win in their first six Thurlow Nunn Premier games. Lost their last two so will be hoping to bounce back. Their hosts play in the Essex Senior League Senior Division and have won one of their opening five matches.

Bishops Stortford v Lowestoft Town (3pm)

Stortford are third from bottom of the Isthmian Premier while Lowestoft occupy a similar position in the Southern League Premier Division Central – both teams need a pick-me-up.