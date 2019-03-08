How did Dereham and Lowestoft fare in the FA Cup first round qualifying draw?

The FA Cup Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Dereham Town and Lowestoft Town have both been handed home ties in the first round qualifying of the FA Cup.

The Magpies will play Needham Market at Aldiss Park while Lowestoft have been drawn at home to Thame United or Leighton Town.

Dereham advanced on Saturday after an excellent 4-2 win at Spalding United.

Lowestoft will discover their opponents when Thame and Leighton, who drew 3-3 at the weekend, replay at Leighton next Tuesday.

Wisbech Town will host Hitchin Town - if they can get past Ely City after their 2-2 draw at the weekend. The replay is at Ely next Tuesday.

The draw - made at Wembley Stadium - saw 116 ties set out.

First round qualifying ties will take place over the weekend of September 6-9.

Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from the FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.