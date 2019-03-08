FA Cup glory beckons for local teams on road to Wembley

The road to glory dominates local football this weekend as the FA Cup gets into swing with extra preliminary round matches.

For clubs like Mulbarton Wanderers and Norwich CBS, it is their first taste of glory in the world's oldest knockout competition.

The city side face a trip to Bugbrooke St Michaels, of the United Counties League One, while Wanderers entertain UCL Premier side Boston Town.

Gorleston will be looking to put a dreadful start to the Thurlow Nunn Premier season - two defeats and 10 goals conceded - behind them when they entertain Pinchbeck United, another UCL Premier side.

Norwich United - who thumped Gorleston 8-0 in midweek - have won their two opening league games and head to First Division March Town United on Saturday.

Premier Division new boys Swaffham Town have two wins from two and will be looking to advance, although they face a tough test when they head to Biggleswade United, of the South Midlands Premier Division.

Great Yarmouth Town have been involved in two close away games in Division One but have taken only one point after following up a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Wanderers with a 1-0 defeat at new-boys Sheringham. They host Wellingborough Whitworths.

Fakenham Town have a trip to Holbeach United, of the UCL Premier, while Danny White's Thetford Town side host Rothwell Corinthians, another UCL Premier side.

Kirkley & Pakefield have a Sunday (3pm) after date with fellow Thurlow Nunn Premier side Wroxham. The Royals have opened their season with a win over Hadleigh but then lost 4-1 at last season's Premier Division runners-up Woodbridge Town in midweek. Wroxham's season has yet to begin, but they go into the game encouraged by a 100pc record in five pre-season games.

The match is tomorrow, because there is a boxing fight night at Walmer Road tonight,

In First Division North, King's Lynn Town Reserves travel to Cornard United for their first game of the new season, while newcomers Sheringham head to Debenham LC.