Brave effort but Norfolk Under 18s lose grip on FA County Youth Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:50 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 14 April 2019

Norfolk Under 18s' FA County Youth Cup final squad Picture: Norfolk FA

Archant

Norfolk Under-18s lost their grip on the FA County Youth Cup at the weekend when they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester in the final at Rochdale’s Spotlands Stadium.

Manchester went ahead in the opening minutes when Anointed Chukwu stroked home a low cross from the right, giving Connor Milligan in the Norfolk goal no chance.

Norfolk looked to respond and on 11 minutes gone some good work down their left from Brady Philpott and Daegan Watts led to a throw-in well into the Manchester half. Josh Ford launched the ball into the Manchester box and after a series of poor clearances, Watts had a shot on goal, his but could only find the side netting.

Norfolk’s problems worsened on 23 minutes when Manchester doubled their lead through Tyler Dyson.

Norfolk replaced Cameron Wing at the break, with Harrison Gilding-Hewitt going up front alongside James Bemrose as they looked to get back into the game.

They went close when a long throw-in from Ford was met by the head of Norfolk captain Lewis Johnson, but his effort bounced off the bar with Gilding-Hewitt failing with his attempted over-head kick from the rebound.

With Milligan making great saves at one end, Norfolk’s strikers continued to search for the goal they needed. A free-kick from the right found the head of Aaron Rich and his effort was just over the bar.

With time running out, substitutes Karol Wengrzik and Max Lane were sent on for Norfolk but as they pushed forward they were vulnerable at the back and Manchester capitalised with their third goal when Dyson got his second of the game with a well hit shot from the edge of the box. T

Manchester U18s: Neave, Wright, Rhodes, Lockett, Hall, Adetiloye, Burrows, Doyle, Ognrinde, Chukwu, Dyson. Subs: Foulds, Voss, Moncrieffe, Ditchfield, Shepherd.

Norfolk U18s: Milligan, Tinkler, Philpott, Johnson (c), Ford, Rich, Wing, Cottingham, Bemrose, Forbes, Watts. Subs: Lane, Upston, Lane, Gilding-Hewitt, Wengrzik.

