FA draws - who's heading where?

PUBLISHED: 15:55 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 12 July 2019

Draws for the FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Trophy have been made Picture: David Hardy

Archant

Kirkley & Pakefield have been drawn at home to Wroxham in the FA Cup.

The extra preliminary round clash between the Thurlow Nunn Premier League rivals takes place on August 10, with the winners at home to Stamford in the preliminary round.

Mulbarton Wanderers host Boston Town, with the winners at home to Leicester Nirvana or Oadby Town. Norwich United go to March Town, with a home game against Eynesbury Rovers or Wellingborough for the winners.

Fakenham are away to Holbeach United with the winners travelling to Corby, while Norwich CBS are at Bugbrooke St Michaels and, if they win, head to Peterborough Sports. Promoted Swaffham go to Biggleswade United, with a trip to Soham Town Rangers for the winners. Gorleston are at home to Pinchbeck, with another home game, against Kempston Rovers, if they get through.

Neighbours Great Yarmouth entertain Wellingborough Whitworth with the winners to face either Thetford or Rothwell Corinthians at home in the preliminary round. Dereham have a trip to Spalding in the preliminary round.

In the FA Vase, first round qualifying, Gorleston are away to Newmarket, Norwich CBS host March Town, Downham entertain Netherton United and Great Yarmouth are away to Framlingham. Fakenham have a Norfolk derby at home to Norwich United, Swaffham are away to Mildenhall and Diss host Huntingdon.

In the second round qualifying, Kirkley & Pakefield host either Debenham LC or Wisbech St Mary while a Diss win will see them at home to Mulbarton Wanderers. Wroxham go to either Downham or Netherton while Thetford will host either Ely City or Peterborough Northern Star. Other matches: Norwich CBS or March v Walsham Le Willows or Lakenheath; Mildenhall or Swaffham v Newmarket or Gorleston; Framlingham or Yarmouth v Fakenham or Norwich United.

In the FA Trophy, Dereham host Halesowen. Lowestoft are exempt until the first round qualifying and King's Lynn Town exempt until third round qualifying.

