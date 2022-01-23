Former King's Lynn boss takes over at Kettering Town

Former King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has been unveiled as Kettering Town’s new manager.

Culverhouse, who left The Walks in November after a run of eight league defeats, has agreed to take the reins at Latimer Park where he will be joined by his assistant at Lynn, Paul Bastock.

An official statement on the Kettering website said: “The club are absolutely delighted to announce that former King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has been appointed the new manager of Kettering Town FC and will take charge of his first game on Tuesday night against Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park.”

We’d like to welcome Ian to the club, see what he had to say below:https://t.co/niD1JquQ2U#NN15 | #KTFC pic.twitter.com/BMqOLTBq4c — Kettering Town FC (@KTFCOfficial) January 23, 2022

Poppies owner Ritchie Jenue said: "We are extremely pleased and happy to appoint Ian as our new manager. He has an excellent pedigree and CV within the game, having managed at our level and above in the National League. Ian will be bringing in former Poppies goalkeeper Paul Bastock as his assistant and we are delighted to have such an experienced pairing at the helm to take us forward.”

Culverhouse said: “We (Paul and I) are extremely grateful for this opportunity and the challenge going forward with a young squad, we are in a decent position and cannot wait to get going on Tuesday night.”