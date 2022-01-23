News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Former King's Lynn boss takes over at Kettering Town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:37 PM January 23, 2022
Ian Culverhouse has left King's Lynn Town

Ian Culverhouse - the master tactician who took Lynn to successive promotions - Credit: Ian Burt

Former King’s Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has been unveiled as Kettering Town’s new manager. 

Culverhouse, who left The Walks in November after a run of eight league defeats, has agreed to take the reins at Latimer Park where he will be joined by his assistant at Lynn, Paul Bastock. 

An official statement on the Kettering website said: “The club are absolutely delighted to announce that former King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has been appointed the new manager of Kettering Town FC and will take charge of his first game on Tuesday night against Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park.” 

Poppies owner Ritchie Jenue said: "We are extremely pleased and happy to appoint Ian as our new manager. He has an excellent pedigree and CV within the game, having managed at our level and above in the National League. Ian will be bringing in former Poppies goalkeeper Paul Bastock as his assistant and we are delighted to have such an experienced pairing at the helm to take us forward.” 

Culverhouse said: “We (Paul and I) are extremely grateful for this opportunity and the challenge going forward with a young squad, we are in a decent position and cannot wait to get going on Tuesday night.” 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
James Hopkins

One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm

Derin Clark

person
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Holiday Inn in Ipswich Road is to be used as a care hotel

Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon