The City of Norwich Half Marathon 2019: everything you need to know

The City of Norwich Half Marathon began at the Showground. Picture: Ian Burt

Running the City of Norwich Half Marathon this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know

The City of Norwich Half Marathon began at the Showground. Picture: Ian Burt

What time does the race start?

The race will start promptly at 10.30am. Runners are asked to assemble from 10.15am in accordance with the “Estimated Finishing Time” signs and to be realistic with their estimated finishing time.

Where can I park?

Runners get on their way at the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: Ian Burt

At the Showground (set your Sat Nav for NR5 0TT). The race day car parks will open at 8am and you should aim to be parked and in the Showground by no later than 9.30am.

Can I drop my bag off anywhere?

A baggage label has been provided as part of your race number, just detach and attach it firmly to your bag. You must present your race number to reclaim your bag afterwards - no race number, no reclaim.

Runners get on their way at the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: Ian Burt

What facilities will be available on race day?

The changing areas, toilets, showers and baggage store will open at 8am on race day. Massage therapists will be on hand to advise and treat you before and after the race. While this massage facility is provided free of charge, there will be buckets ready for your donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Runners get on their way at the start of the City of Norwich Half Marathon. Picture: Ian Burt

Where is my timing chip?

Your timing chip is already attached to the reverse of your race number and it must not be removed. Take care when attaching your race number to the front of your running top.

Where does the route go?

The race starts and finishes within the Norfolk Showground and follows a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College. The first half of the course is pretty flat with one or two little bumps in the second half. All roads along the race route are closed to through traffic while the race is in progress.

Is there a time limit?

Yes, it’s 100 minutes at half-way. Anyone who hasn’t reached half-way by the time the official race clock shows 100 minutes will be directed to retire and not allowed to continue.

Where are the water stations?

There will be water stations (serving water in cups rather than bottles to reduce wastage) in the Showground and at around 3m, 7m, 9.5m, and 12m.

Will first aid be available?

Qualified medical personnel will be on duty around the course and also at the finish line. If you or another competitor needs medical attention at any time, please alert the nearest marshal immediately.

Can I wear headphones?

No. Two runners were disqualified at last year’s event and organisers want you to hear the instructions of the race marshals and police officers who will be on duty on race day.

How do I get my result?

Your individual result will be texted to your mobile phone (if provided on entry) shortly after the race finishes. Full provisional results will be available on the race website shortly after the last runner has completed the course.

Will there be race photos?

Yes. A full gallery will be online at edp24.co.uk on Sunday. Official race photographers are Epic Action Imagery.

What will weather be like?

Conditions look fairly ideal – the temperate is expected to be between 10 and 12 degrees with only a 10 percent chance of rain and a moderate breeze.