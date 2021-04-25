Coleman set to miss Linnets' run-in
Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ethan Coleman is unlikely to feature in King’s Lynn Town’s final six matches of the National League season.
Coleman is one of a number of players who have helped Lynn’s cause in the financial crisis by playing for next to no financial reward.
The impressive midfielder joined Lynn on loan from Brackley Town in March, but his contract with his parent club ends on May 1.
That would mean the 21-year-old would then need to be paid by the Linnets.
“That won’t be happening,” said Culverhouse. “He is here until May 1. We have him on loan until his contract with Brackley runs out.”
It means Coleman's last game will be next Saturday's visit of Maidenhead United.
