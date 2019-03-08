King’s Lynn Stars reveal final rider for the 2019 season

Erik Riss wants to kick on with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

Erik Riss is ready to “build” on a cracking start to his King’s Lynn career in the Premiership this season.

The focused German is the final rider to sign for the Stars after a promising debut campaign in the blue and yellow.

Riss, 23, scored a maximum against Poole in the second leg of the play-off final, which underlined his potential in the top flight.

Now he wants to kick on for 2019. He said: “I am very happy to be back at King’s Lynn. That was definitely my choice.

“I made a decent start for them last year. I believe I can improve so much especially away from home. I don’t think I did enough at times and I must change that.

“But the main thing for me was to start the season in the Premiership and concentrate just on that league. Now I can build on how I ended last year.

“It was a big shame the way the season ended for King’s Lynn. It was hard to miss out in the play-off and KO Cup final.

“All we can do is learn from that and let that make us hungrier to win the next time. I feel we can do that with the team we have.

“Most of the boys who felt that hurt are back in the team so we know what to do. I think it is a good spirit at King’s Lynn so it will be good to be back.”

Riss added that the bond between the riders and fans drives them on to achieve success at the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “At King’s Lynn the fans are really close to the pits and we always do a Q and A after the meeting which is good for the supporters as well.

“I feel there is a very close relationship with the fans at King’s Lynn. I’ve really enjoyed it. At Poole I was so frustrated but we went up to the fans on the second bend and it was awesome to see that the fans cheered us up.

“I am quite satisfied especially at King’s Lynn. But at the away tracks I’ve not had enough good results, I’m not happy with that.

“You can give everything on the bike and it still doesn’t show up on the points. I was really happy with the scores at home, especially the last one.

“More experience is important but I feel like I’m at the stage that I should have these things sorted and should be scoring more. That’s my target for this year.”

On the lookout

King’s Lynn are on the lookout for new members of staff to join their racenight team.

The club would like to hear from anyone who would be suitable for the role of stewards, flag marshalls, pits officials and commentator.

The pits officials and commentator roles will be shadowing this year with a view to taking a position in 2020.

Anyone interested should email nathan@norfolkarena.co.uk with contact details.