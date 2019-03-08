Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King’s Lynn Stars reveal final rider for the 2019 season

08 March, 2019 - 06:00
Erik Riss wants to kick on with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Archant

Erik Riss wants to kick on with King's Lynn Stars. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

Erik Riss is ready to “build” on a cracking start to his King’s Lynn career in the Premiership this season.

The focused German is the final rider to sign for the Stars after a promising debut campaign in the blue and yellow.

Riss, 23, scored a maximum against Poole in the second leg of the play-off final, which underlined his potential in the top flight.

Now he wants to kick on for 2019. He said: “I am very happy to be back at King’s Lynn. That was definitely my choice.

“I made a decent start for them last year. I believe I can improve so much especially away from home. I don’t think I did enough at times and I must change that.

“But the main thing for me was to start the season in the Premiership and concentrate just on that league. Now I can build on how I ended last year.

“It was a big shame the way the season ended for King’s Lynn. It was hard to miss out in the play-off and KO Cup final.

“All we can do is learn from that and let that make us hungrier to win the next time. I feel we can do that with the team we have.

“Most of the boys who felt that hurt are back in the team so we know what to do. I think it is a good spirit at King’s Lynn so it will be good to be back.”

Riss added that the bond between the riders and fans drives them on to achieve success at the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “At King’s Lynn the fans are really close to the pits and we always do a Q and A after the meeting which is good for the supporters as well.

“I feel there is a very close relationship with the fans at King’s Lynn. I’ve really enjoyed it. At Poole I was so frustrated but we went up to the fans on the second bend and it was awesome to see that the fans cheered us up.

“I am quite satisfied especially at King’s Lynn. But at the away tracks I’ve not had enough good results, I’m not happy with that.

“You can give everything on the bike and it still doesn’t show up on the points. I was really happy with the scores at home, especially the last one.

“More experience is important but I feel like I’m at the stage that I should have these things sorted and should be scoring more. That’s my target for this year.”

On the lookout

King’s Lynn are on the lookout for new members of staff to join their racenight team.

The club would like to hear from anyone who would be suitable for the role of stewards, flag marshalls, pits officials and commentator.

The pits officials and commentator roles will be shadowing this year with a view to taking a position in 2020.

Anyone interested should email nathan@norfolkarena.co.uk with contact details.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Norwich woman who left university to care for dying father told she will develop same type of Alzheimer’s as him

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Your Town: Dereham - There’s a lot of spirit to shout about in this community

The town sign in east dereham centre with St Withburga on Left David ovenden at the Withburga well ,St Nicholas Church,East Dereham David is reviving the Festival of St Withburga Photo: Jerry Daws
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists