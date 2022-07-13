Norfolk athletes in fine form at English Schools Championships

Norfolk had very good results at the English Schools Athletics Championships in Manchester.

The best results came from hurdlers; having just missed out on a place in the Great Britain under 18 team, Jaiden Dean set the record straight with an excellent win in under 100m hurdles under 17 race in a fine time of 12.72 seconds.

Isabelle Mardle, in the same age group, had a great win in 80m hurdles race in a time of 11.13 seconds. As a result of their performances both Jaiden and Isabelle have been selected to represent England in the Schools international match in Belfast next weekend.

Right at the end of the two-day meeting came another fine result.

The under 15 girls’ 4x100m relay the team of Maizie Boylan, Lyric Allen, Mia Squires and Chloe Thorne, with good baton changing, finished in third in the excellent time of 49.58 seconds.

In her individual event, the 75m hurdles, Chloe Thorne finished fifth in the final in 11.81 secs. In the junior girls 300m after three tough rounds Lyric Allen finished seventh in 42.07 seconds.

There were many other promising performances from a small Norfolk team.

Ethan Ellis was fifth in the under 17 boys long jump with a distance of 6.31m and newcomer Lilymae Coote was seventh in the under 15 javelin with a throw on 33.93m.

In the under 20 boys triple jump Conrad Winer was fifth with a jump of 14.03m and Lily Bradley finished fifth in the under 17 girls 100m with a time of 12.36 seconds.

Middle distance runners were not to be outdone with Henry Jonas finishing with a time of 3:56.5 secs in the under 20 boys 1500m and Hattie Reynolds finishing 11th in the under 20 girls 3000m in a good time of 9:53.98 seconds.

Without doubt the top performances came from the hurdlers at the English Schools championships.