'I'll be shouting for England' - Readers hit back at claim Norfolk doesn't care about World Cup Final

England coach Eddie Jones, left, and captain Owen Farrell talk during a press conference in their team hotel in Tokyo ahead of Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. Picture AP Photo/Mark Baker. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Readers have hit back at our columnist asking is anyone in Norfolk actually cares that England are in the Rugby World Cup Final.

Eddie Jones' team take on South Africa in the final in Japan on Saturday and are hoping to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for only the second time.

But in her opinion piece, Liz Nice suggested that Norfolk barley seems to have noticed England are in the final.

She suggested that if England were in the Football World Cup final "pubs would be rammed, there would be George crosses everywhere".

After this newspaper published the opinion piece many readers passionately disagreed with what was written and said the county is very much behind the team.

Here are just some of the comments in support of England and rugby in general.

Jane Rice: "We have Ben Youngs from Norfolk playing. It would be great to see England win."

Tony Abigail: "It's been a really exciting World Cup and brilliant performances by England, showing far more passion and commitment than Delia's whingeing ballet players at Carrow Road who I see every other week just going through the motions to pick up a big pay packet. Come on England."

Abbie Moyse: "My news feeds have been rammed with rugby posts (not the uprights) since the start of the World Cup! I love football too and supported the England team in their last World Cup."

Richard Coe" The atmosphere at a rugby stadium is far better than any football game. The fans are mixed together (no trouble), they chant at one another (no trouble), they wind one another up (no trouble), they meet in the pubs after the game and laugh about it (no trouble). The police are pretty much there just to direct the crowd. There is no fighting or rioting. That doesn't mean there is less passion, it just means that the matter is dealt with on the field."

Kary Claybourn: "Rugby offers teenagers increased confidence and self-respect, as the ultimate character-building sport. It fosters courage, fitness, team effort and togetherness, bringing together boys and girls from all backgrounds. It teaches great sportsmanship - shaking hands with an opponent - even after being hurt by them in some crunching tackle. What other game can boast all this? So yes we should care that England's best have reached the World Cup final for this fantastic sport."

Thomas Williams: "I think modern rugby has held onto much of what used to make football so great. Community clubs, players who are allowed to have a bit of personality off the pitch, hard-fought matches by relatively equal sides (upsets can and do happen). Plus the emphasis on sportsmanship is a great example to kids. Rugby is brilliant and more of us should embrace it."

Andreas Yiasimi: "I am already extremely proud of our remarkable sportsmen for reaching the final. Of course winning matters however to me they are already winners. Congratulations to every single one of them."

Robert Ayers: "Yes we do care, and it brings so much hope to all the children and players in every rugby club across England that we win."

Caroline Hildesley: "I'm Irish living in Norfolk and I care. Rugby is a fantastic sport. Looking forward to the Webb Ellis Cup returning to the Northern Hemisphere. I'll be shouting for England on Saturday."

Alix Stimpson: "Does it matter what sport you support or play? In this upside down country we are living in at the moment shouldn't we all be proud that we are succeeding in something and support our nation?"

Russ Bulmer: I am a die hard rugby fan and am hugely excited about it. I have watched every one of England's matches. I love rugby and hate football. I think more TV airtime should be given to the sport."

Simon Purdon: "International rugby over football every time. It's great to see fans from both teams alongside each other in the stands not resorting to verbal or physical violence. Not having to witness grown men fall to the ground as if shot because of a light tap on the shin. Twickenham atmosphere is brilliant, beats Wembley for me."

But some people did agree with the sentiment of our writer's opinion piece.

Steven Brown said: "It's a good point, if it was football the country would be at a standstill, bunting everywhere. For me it's epic, has been the whole seven weeks. Hopefully we can join the cricket team as world champions."

Mark Thorpe said: "I'm not much fussed by it to be perfectly truthful. Of course it will be nice if England win but let's face it it's hardly on the scale of Football World Cup is it?"

And Polly Innit added: "Rugby was not part of my upbringing. Not even on my radar, only football. Rugby was for the wealthy."

Kick off on Saturday is 9am UK time and pubs across Norfolk are opening early to allow fans to watch the match.

The only time England have won the Rugby World Cup was in 2003 when Jonny Wilkinson secured victory with a last minute drop goal against Australia.